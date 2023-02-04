Colin Farrell Could Be Bringing A Special Date To The Oscars — Meet His Rumored Girlfriend

Irish actor Colin Farrell's latest film "The Banshees of Inisherin" is a certified hit, and it's taking him all the way to Hollywood's biggest night.

Farrell, along with costars Barry Keoghan and Brendan Gleeson, has landed an Oscar nod for Best Actor for his performance in Martin McDonagh's film, his first-ever Academy Award nomination.

So who will Farrell have on his arm as he walks the red carpet at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre for the 2023 Oscars ceremony on March 12?

Farrell has previously attended the Oscars with his mom and sister, but this time around, he just might leave the family members at home.

After a long and storied dating history, the 46-year-old actor is rumored to be in a serious relationship with a woman he's been seeing for five years.

Who is Colin Farrell’s girlfriend?

Farrell has reportedly been in a very lowkey relationship for five years — though the two haven't been spotted together since 2021. So who is the lucky lady?

Colin Farrell has been dating his girlfriend Kelly McNamara on and off since 2017.

Farrell and McNamara have never attended a high-profile event together, but they have been spotted out and about many times over the past several years.

Farrell stays pretty tight-lipped about his private life nowadays, but in 2017 he spoke of a serious girlfriend during an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show."

During the interview, Farrell spoke about the efforts he and his girlfriend made to balance their relationship with their two very demanding careers.

Farrell told DeGeneres, "My girlfriend, she travels a lot as well with work so oftentimes we're two ships passing in the night."

"But we make sure to find a port that we can, you know, rendezvous at."

Online sleuths quickly determined that Farrell was most likely talking about McNamara, whom he had been spotted out in public with on multiple occasions beginning in 2016.

Farrell’s girlfriend, Kelly McNamara, is a personal assistant to U2’s The Edge.

It's no surprise that McNamara's work-related travel schedule is a bit of a challenge to navigate in their relationship given her high-profile career.

Despite her Irish surname, McNamara is not Irish, but attended London’s Cass Business School and began working for U2's lead guitarist The Edge in 2015.

It's believed that that is how she and Farrell met—Farrell has a long-standing friendship with the Irish rock band that began after his star-making turn in the film "Tigerland" in 2000.

Colin Farrell's long-term relationship with Kelly McNamara comes after a long dating history with some of the biggest female stars in Hollywood.

Farrell's legendary reputation as a ladies' man isn't for nothing—he's dated everyone from Lindsay Lohan and Angelina Jolie to actress Lake Bell, with whom he starred in the film "Pride and Glory."

And Farrell made huge pop culture waves in the early 2000s after he was seen arriving at the premiere of 2003's "The Recruit" with Britney Spears.

Farrell soon moved on from Spears and Lohan to Carmen Electra briefly in 2006, after the two attended an event at Hugh Hefner's legendary Playboy Mansion.

While Kelly McNamara seems to be Colin Farrell's longest and strongest relationship, he has two children from other serious relationships in the past.

Farrell's first serious public relationship seems to have been with British actress and singer Amelia Warner, whom he met in 2000 and began dating in 2001.

The two married in a non-legally binding ceremony during a vacation in Tahiti, but broke up soon thereafter. Warner has been married to "Fifty Shades of Grey" actor Jamie Dornan since 2007.

After Warner, Farrell dated model Kim Bordenave, with whom he had his first son James Padraig in 2003.

Farrell later revealed he and Bordenave's son struggles with Angelman syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that causes intellectual and development delay.

Farrell welcomed his second son, Henry Tadeusz, in October 2009, whom he had with Polish actress Alicja Bachleda-Curuś, his co-star in the 2009 film "Ondine."

Farrell has since put the tabloid-ready public dating life behind him, keeping he and McNamara's partnership as closely under wraps as someone in the public eye can.

But if the pair are ready to make their relationship official, there's a certain red carpet event in March that would be the perfect opportunity to go public!

