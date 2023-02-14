'RHOA' Fans Share Their Worst Encounters With Kim Zolciak After Daughter Brielle Biermann's 'Cringe' Interview

"The apple doesn't fall far from the tree," as the saying goes, even when the tree and the apple are a reality star and her daughter.

And when it comes to Bravo star Kim Zolciak-Biermann's daughter Brielle Biermann, she definitely inherited her mother's talent for braggadocio.

During a recent street interview on TikTok, Biermann quickly turned the convo into an opportunity for self-promotion.

And she did it in a tone that many viewers found cringey—and right out of Zolciak-Biermann's playbook.

Who is Brielle Biermann?

Biermann, 25, is the oldest daughter of Kim Zolciak-Biermann, 44, former star of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," and former Atlanta Falcons NFL player Kroy Biermann, 37.

Kroy Biermann adopted Brielle and her sister Ariana, 21, in 2013. Biermann and Zolciak also have four other children, Kroy Jr., 11, Kash, 10, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9.

Brielle, Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann's daughter, is a social media influencer and business owner.

In addition to running her popular social media accounts, Brielle Biermann also helps run her mother's businesses Kashmere Skincare, KAB Cosmetics and Salty K Swimwear.

In her younger years, Biermann appeared on her mother's 'RHOA' spin-off series "Don't Be Tardy..." as well as on "RHOA" itself, where she sparked the infamous "Roachgate" feud with her mother's former bestie Nene Leakes.

In a TikTok video with influencer and YouTuber Cody Premer, Brielle Biermann bragged about how much money she had.

It all began with a simple question Premer was asking pedestrians on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills—how much money is in your bank account?

Biermann's answer got awkward real fast. At first, she just responded with a deadpan, "A lot."

But when Premer asked her to elaborate on "how many figures," Biermann actually seemed offended and got a bit defensive.

"Do I look like I don't have figures in my bank account?" she demanded. Which was a strange question—she's wearing leggings and a hoodie in the clip, not a full-length Valentino gown.

When Premer continued on and asked Biermann what she does for work, she replied, "I own four companies and was on TV for like 10 years, so what do you think is in the account?"

The whole thing had heavy "Don't you know who I am?" vibes with a dash of belligerence, and it left people cringeing hard.

Many on TikTok and Twitter found Brielle's interview super awkward, and many didn't believe her claims about her wealth.

"So she doesn’t have any money lol," wrote one TikToker, while another simply asked, "Why is she being like that?"

Many were definitely not buying all the bragging. "She doesn't own 4 companies," one user wrote. "Mommy may own 4, but she is partial owner in only ONE."

Another snarked, "but her mamas house is going to auction" in reference to recent reports that Zolciak-Biermann's $2.6 million Alpharetta, Georgia mansion has been placed for auction by authorities.

And many couldn't help but see a replica of Zolciak-Biermann, whose casual relationship to the truth was legendary in her 'RHOA' days. "She sounds just like her mom," cracked one TikTok user.

Biermann's awkward interview reminded many people of the negative encounters they've had with her and Kim Zolciak-Biermann.

One man described a run-in with Biermann and her mom at an Arizona restaurant he worked at, during with Biermann and Zolciak-Biermann refused to abide by COVID masking rules.

Another described what it was like to go to school with Brielle back in Georgia, describing her and Zolciak-Biermann as "entitled, rude, and condescending."

I’m the same age as her and I live in Atlanta. I’ve met people who went to her school and have said she and her mom are so entitled, rude, and condescending. Interestingly enough, most of the people who I’ve heard this from knew had never heard of big poppa or seen the show. — Isaac Logan (@IsaacLo37036756) February 13, 2023

Biermann may not be exactly the most personable interview subject, but she certainly seems to have her mother's gift for hype.

And in today's world, sometimes that's all it takes to get to the top.

