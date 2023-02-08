Juan Dixon's Alleged Mistress Offers 'Proof' Of Their Affair As 'RHOP' Star Robyn Dixon Tries To Deny Her Claims

If you missed Season 7 of the reality show, Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP), you didn’t get to see the housewives drag each other’s husbands through the mud over allegations of cheating and flirting.

Now it seems like Robyn Dixon may have been casting judgment too soon as details of her own husband's alleged affair are coming to light.

Juan Dixon's alleged mistress is speaking out after Robyn Dixon denied he cheated on her.

It has been a season of infidelity accusations for the Potomac ladies.

The husband that got the worst of it was Chris Bassett, former restaurateur, who is married to Candiace Dillard Bassett, a musician, Howard University Graduate, former Obama staffer, and multi-pageant winner.

Over the couple’s tenure on the show, Chris has taken a lot of criticism.

The ladies of RHOP invented a new controversy about the Bassetts.

Housewives, Ashley Darby, Gizelle Bryant, and Robyn Dixon seemingly concocted new controversy about the couple in Season 7.

Chris, 44, was the subject of accusations from Bryant that he made her feel uncomfortable when he spoke with her alone in a hotel room.

She claimed to believe he was testing the waters to see if she would be willing to have some sort of relationship with him. Chris vehemently denied that accusation.

Then Darby claimed that he messaged her on Instagram late one night to invite her to a restaurant at a hotel that he managed.

To add insult to injury, she went on to allege that he also flirted with a female friend, Deborah, at a party. A video later emerged, dispelling that claim and clearly revealing it as a lie.

Chris’ denials didn’t stop Ashley from showing up at an event with Deborah in tow to confront Candiace about her husband’s alleged flirting.

For her part, Robyn Dixon stood by idly as the two closest friends she had on the show continued to sling accusations about the Bassett and Huger marriage.

Karen Huger’s marriage was also dragged into the spotlight.

Dixon, herself, chose a different target for her accusations of infidelity. She accused Real Housewives of Potomac alum, Karen Huger, of having a torrid affair behind her husband’s back, an allegation Huger vehemently denied.

So, it was shocking to hear that while everyone was focused on muddying up the union between Candiace and Chris, Dixon’s husband, Juan, a former NBA player had some secrets of his own.

During the season, Huger alleged that Mr. Dixon was cheating for years with another woman. A TikTok account, King Of Shade, shared the clip:

In that video, Dixon contacts her husband, who immediately becomes incensed and hurls several threats about the women of Potomac before telling his wife, “Don’t let them women get to you.”

Dixon seemingly had no doubts that her husband has been faithful to her and dismissed any inference that he might have engaged in an affair.

That’s why it was stunning when Dixon showed up on Bryant’s Reasonably Shady podcast and admitted that despite her denials, she was fully aware of her husband’s infidelity.

Dixon tried to justify her own husband’s affair.

She justified his behavior, saying, “What I will say is, yes, Juan was an idiot and communicated with this woman on Instagram.”

She continued, “Because he’s bored, he needs attention, it’s a pandemic, blah, blah, blah, whatever.”

The admission came after Mr. Dixon’s alleged mistress called into influencer, Georgia Says’ podcast, claiming to have dated him for over a year.

The woman also sent in a hotel receipt with Dixon’s husband’s name clearly printed on it, along with a screenshotted text message from him.

“They did not date. He did not fly her anywhere, and there is a reason why his name is on a hotel receipt,” Robyn explained, promising to give more details on her subscription based Patreon account.

It also came out that Dixon had known about her partner’s alleged indiscretions before filming the 7th Season of RHOP.

This led to producer, Andy Cohen, sitting down with Dixon to grill her about her silence on the issue during the season.

He reprimanded her for hiding her ‘dirt’ while allowing Candiace’s to be dug up. Cohen also accused her of withholding information to sell it behind a ‘pay wall’.

TikToker, Chikera Shackleford shared a clip of the interview on her TikTok account.

Media Takeout has alleged that Cohen fired Dixon amid that fallout and demands from fans. It seems that getting paid to be on a reality show, while keeping your reality a secret isn’t an option.

The most upsetting part about the situation is that several women spent this season victim-shaming a woman who had allegedly been betrayed by her spouse and was not at fault.

Even more hypocritical is the fact that Darby had just divorced in the aftermath of several cheating allegations directed at her now ex-husband, Michael Darby.

Bryant’s marriage to Pastor Jamal Bryant ended when he was accused of having several affairs during their relationship.

It would have been nice to see the women support one another in dealing with something they had also gone through.

But it seems the age-old saying, “Misery loves company” applies here. They say that hurt people hurt people and the actions of Darby, Bryant, and Dixon prove it to be true.

