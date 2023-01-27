Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin's Daughter Is Fashion's Newest It Girl — Inside Her Ultra-Private Life

It seems there's a new it-girl in town that has fashion fans talking — Apple Martin.

A fresh face among A-list celebrities at Chanel’s Spring-Summer 2023 Haute Couture show on January 24 was the famously fruit-named daughter of actress and Goop founder Gwyneth Paltrow and Coldplay singer Chris Martin.

Apple Martin turned 18 last May, and her fashion week debut has everyone wanting to know more about her.

Who is Apple Martin?

Apple has barely dipped a toe in the fashion, music, and influencer industry but she's already a much-talked-about star.

In a tweet that claimed Apple was more interesting to people than the entire Chanel show, someone replied “This is what we call Making a Grand Debut.”

Apple Blythe Alison Martin is Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow's oldest daughter.

Apple was born on May 14, 2004 in London, England — her father's home country. Her only other sibling, a brother named Moses, was born in 2006.

Being a “daughter of” gives us some idea as to who she is, but Apple has had a pretty private upbringing.

There is an air of mystery surrounding her because she has only appeared in occasional paparazzi shots or on her mother's wellness company Goop’s social media.

For the most part, she has stayed out of the spotlight — with Instagram and TikTok accounts set to private — but after this couture show, we will likely be seeing a lot more of her.

oh? she’s private on social media? she’s going to bring back the mysterious nepo it girl pic.twitter.com/Ou83xR6QDZ — Джудит. (@kurkdjiankunt) January 25, 2023

Apple is a singer and songwriter just like her dad.

In 2018, Apple appeared on her dad's stage during a Coldplay concert to sing a cover of Ariana Grande’s "Just a Little Bit of Your Heart."

Why I have never seen this is beyond me .. Apple Martin singing with her dad! 2018 has got of to a great start @coldplay #applemartin pic.twitter.com/yX4WyIzysc — kathryn lynch (@KathrynBlee) January 1, 2018

She is also credited as a co-songwriter on the Coldplay song "Let Somebody Go" which features Selena Gomez.

Where does Apple Martin go to college?

Though her famous parents have kept her college a secret, it has been suspected that Apple is studying at Vanderbilt.

In August 2022, a gossip site reported on a rowdy party Apple allegedly threw in the Hamptons to celebrate her going to Vanderbilt.

Comments on the blog post added to the speculation.

"Back in winter, one of Apple’s friends posted a congrats TikTok of Apple getting into Vanderbilt. It was later removed. Later, she was spotted wearing a Vanderbilt baseball cap," one reads.

A GreekRank post speculating who would be a top pick for sorority houses at Vanderbilt also named Apple Martin among the suggestions.

Paltrow was also heartbroken dropping her eldest daughter off at college in fall 2022.

In a sit-down interview with CBS Morning News, she said “I know it sounds nuts, but it feels almost as profound as giving birth.” She reflected on the topic later with People magazine explaining “It was horrible. It was truly horrifying. I was sick to my stomach, bursting into tears.”

Why did Gwyneth Paltrow name her daughter Apple?

Paltrow talked about choosing the name Apple on The Oprah Winfrey Show, where she said: “It sounded so sweet, and it conjured such a lovely picture for me, you know. Apples are so sweet and they’re wholesome, and it’s biblical.”

When the couple first revealed the name in 2004, they were met with global outrage and confusion.

Paltrow found the surprising, saying, “There are people named Rose or Lily or Ivy or June. You know, lots of pretty nouns.”

Who is Apple Martin dating?

Apple Martin doesn't appear to have a boyfriend or any public relationship.

But, as we know, the ultra-private star hasn't let fans scour her social media for clues so who knows what she's hiding?

Karl Lagerfeld allegedly predicted Apple Martin's fashion success.

After her Chanel debut, fashion journalist Derek Blasberg posted on Twitter “Karl Lagerfeld met Apple Martin when she was 4 years old and declared that one day she’d be a Chanel girl.”

The late fashion designer was right! Martin attended the show with actresses Lucy Boynton and Sadie Sink and sat front row wearing the label’s latest spring collection.

She was seen in a black and white tweed Chanel mini dress that she paired with a matching blazer. She added her personal touch of black loafers to the outfit along with dramatic eyeliner.

Her looks are already being compared to other fashion icons like Kate Moss.

Apple and Gwyneth have a close bond and a similar sense of humor.

Not only are they the image of each other, but Apple is also just as hilarious as her mother.

In a TikTok on Goop's account from 2021, Apple does a voiceover for her mom’s Goop-inspired morning routine, joking that her mom “eats nothing except for dates and almond butter.”

She goes on to say “I suppose the Goop Glow is a part of her cleanse, which she’s been on since… the day I was born.”

She also pokes fun at her mom’s “This Smells Like My Vagina Candle”, which is another testament to Paltrow’s cool name-picking skills.

At the end of the video Paltrow types away at her laptop to which Apple jokes, “Then she gets to work, making some more vagina eggs. And candles, also vagina candles, and vagina perfumes. Just everything vagina.”

Apple's brother Moses is musically talented

Along with having cool parents, she has a pretty cool 16-year-old brother named Moses, whose name is most likely also a biblical reference.

Moses has music in his blood thanks to genetics, and in October of last year he was credited for background vocals — along with dad Chris Martin — on BTS Jin’s “The Astronaut.”

What inspired him is a song named “Moses” which his dad wrote about falling in love with Paltrow.

Maddie Haley is a writer for YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers pop culture and celebrity news.