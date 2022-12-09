Lily-Rose Depp Accused Of Having A 'Tantrum' While On Set & Throwing Coffee At Assistant

Lily-Rose Depp is facing accusations that she may be a nightmare to work with.

Depp, 23, who is gearing up for the release of the highly-anticipated release of HBO's "The Idol," starring alongside The Weeknd, was recently made the recipient of alleged claims that she may not be the nicest person.

Depp was accused of throwing an alleged "tantrum" while working on a recent photoshoot.

In a blind submission posted by celebrity gossip site Deux Moi, an anonymous source claimed that a "blonde nepo baby with a very despised dad had a tantrum on a recent photoshoot."

While the post didn't explicitly name Depp, it wasn't hard for people to immediately point fingers at her — bringing up her past nepotism comments and her father, Johnny Depp, who was embroiled in a highly-controversial defamation case.

The post continued, pointing out that "she's getting paid very highly and the [behavior] isn't ideal."

Depp was allegedly accused of "throw[ing] a shoe," walking off the set, and throwing an iced coffee at a production assistant.

"She did ruin two separate makeup stations and ripped holes in a demo dress because the [color], according to her, was off-putting. But you didn't hear that from me."

The submission, which was shared on Reddit, was met with comments from users who were shocked that such behavior was tolerated.

"Why do we let these people get away with shit like this? How can you act like that and not be embarrassed," one user wrote, while another added, "If I threw a coffee over someone at work, I’d never be able to work in my industry again."

"Models should be held to the same standard."

Depp previously came under fire for comments made denying that she has benefitted from nepotism.

During an interview with Elle in November 2022, "The King" actress rejected the notion that nepotism babies have an upper hand in the entertainment industry.

"Maybe you get your foot in the door, but you still just have your foot in the door. There’s a lot of work that comes after that," Depp said.

The actress continued, "If somebody’s mom or dad is a doctor, and then the kid becomes a doctor, you’re not going to be like, ‘Well, you’re only a doctor because your parent is a doctor.’ It’s like, ‘No, I went to medical school and trained.’”

Her comments drew an intense amount of scrutiny online, with many people pointing out that people with famous parents have more accessible tools to be successful than everyday people.

The backlash was made even worse after it was revealed that Depp had previously admitted that her last name made her journey to success "easier."

In an interview with W magazine in 2019, Depp said, "I’m not going to say that it doesn’t make it easier to get your name out there."

“Obviously it does. But honestly, to me there’s also something even a little harder about it, because the expectations are so insanely high.”

