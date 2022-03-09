Is Rihanna Having A Boy Or Girl? 4 Fan Theories On Her Baby's Gender

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky first announced they were having a baby back in January after the couple had been photographed out in New York City, where the 'Work' singer debuted her pregnant belly.

In the series of photos, Rihanna, 34, posed with her boyfriend, Rocky, 33, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, his arm around the singer.

Since the announcement, fans have started to speculate that Rihanna and Rocky might already know the gender of their baby since it looks as if she is more than 14 weeks along.

Rihanna pregnant with ASAP Rocky we are NEVER getting that album nowpic.twitter.com/9SOlIJrqAp — ❀ (@lacrimosababy) January 31, 2022

Rihanna and Rocky have been a couple since 2020, with the 'L$D' rapper calling Rihanna the "love of my life," during an interview with GQ. When asked about what it's like to be in a relationship, he replied, "So much better. So much better when you got 'the One.' She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She's the One."

However, through the public appearances, Rihanna has made while she's been pregnant, fans have started to conjure up their own theories based on little things, including what the Fenty Beauty founder has been photographed wearing.

Here are 4 fan theories on Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's baby's gender.

1. Some fans think she hinted toward a girl right off the bat, thanks to the pink coat she wore in her pregnancy announcement photos.

During the series of photos Rihanna and Rocky snapped to show the world that they are expecting their first child together, many fans wondered if the pink coat Rihanna had worn was a subtle hint that the baby is a girl.

Despite the frigid New York weather, the singer had worn a huge, bright pink coat with the buttons undone to show off her growing belly, according to Capital Xtra.

From the photos, and her $8,000 pink Chanel coat, fans were quick to speculate that the baby might actually be a girl.

“Rihanna told us she’s having a girl without telling us. Peep the pink,” one social media user wrote on Twitter, according to Yahoo.

“Rihanna is definitely having a girl, idk why no one is talking about the fact she wore a PINK Chanel jacket to reveal her pregnancy," another user commented.

2. Other fans believe Rihanna has intentionally been wearing a lot of blue — her hint at a boy.

According to The Things, Rihanna has been photographed while out and about wearing quite a lot of blue pieces.

Of course, the 'Diamonds' singer doesn't usually dress without some sort of intention, so her excessive use of blue clothing has fans wondering if she's trying to drop hints that the baby could be a boy.

One photo, in particular, had fans wondering if the singer was hinting at the gender of her baby. For Valentine’s Day, Rihanna posted a series of photos, including one where Rocky's hand can be seen in the frame, along with a blue dish.

Along with under her most recent post on Instagram, her comments had been flooded with the blue heart emojis, possibly leading to another potential clue.

It could just be a coincidence, or it could also be Rihanna and Rocky trying to reveal the gender without having to explicitly say it.

3. Fans theorize that Rihanna and A$AP Rocky could actually be hinting at having twins — one boy and one girl.

According to Yahoo, in their pregnancy announcement photos, while Rihanna was wearing the pink Chanel coat, Rocky was standing next to her wearing a blue Carhartt jacket.

Immediately, fans wondered if this was there way of saying they were also having twins, one boy, and one girl.

Y'all peep Asap wearing blue and Rihanna in pink!! It's giving gender reveal!! — Kimye Rix (@lilKIM_nobiggie) January 31, 2022

"I love how Rihanna and A$AP wore pink and blue in their photos! Definitely was planned as a gender thing I think," one user wrote on Twitter.

"Rihanna wearing pink, Asap wearing blue??? Twins or coincidence???" another user wrote.

4. Rihanna was asked upfront if her baby is going to be a girl or boy — and her reaction is pretty clear: she's not telling (yet).

According to Hello, while in Paris for Paris Fashion Week attending the Dior Show, Rihanna had been asked by Tim Banks, an author and Business of Fashions's editor-at-large, if the singer was having a "boy or girl."

Rihanna's expression to the question had been captured in a photo, where the singer can be seen looking extremely bewildered at the question.

"Boy or Girl? That was the wrong question to ask Rihanna while the boom mikes of the fashion world were eavesdropping over our heads. But she does make the most radiant expectant mother. A real ray of light on a dark day," Banks captioned the photo.

Judging by her expression, it's safe to say Rihanna is keeping the gender of her baby a secret for now.

However, comments under the picture theorized that Rihanna might be pregnant with a baby boy. ""I say it's a boy she's hanging low," one user commented.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Follow her on Instagram.