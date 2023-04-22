Inside TikTok Star Alix Earle’s Dating Life — She’s Been Linked To Several Sports Stars

22-year-old TikTok star Alix Earle has taken the app by storm and now fans can't get enough of her and her relatable content about dating in your early 20s.

The University of Miami student, best known for her makeup, fashion, and lifestyle content, currently has over five million followers on social media. Considering her popularity, it's no wonder people are speculating about her relationship status.

Who is Alix Earle dating? Details on her current boyfriend and exes.

Alix Earle has been linked to Braxton Berrios after her split from Tyler Wade.

Alix Earle is rumored to be dating Braxton Berrios since March 2023.

Nothing has been confirmed yet, but the two have been spotted together in public according to tips submitted to the popular celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi.

Berrios, who plays for the Miami Dolphins, has been single since his recent breakup with actress Sophia Culpo after two years together. The couple's breakup was first reported in late March, around the time he was linked to Earle.

Earle posted a "Get Ready With Me" video on March 21st of her preparing to make sushi with a mystery man, who many suspect to be Berrios.

Alix Earle’s ex-boyfriend is MLB player Tyler Wade.

Earle and professional baseball player Tyler Wade split toward the end of 2022. The former New York Yankees and Los Angeles Angels player, who is currently the second baseman for Oakland Athletics, apparently didn't post enough about their relationship to satisfy Earle. During a TikTok live in December, Alix shared that the two had been "fighting for a bit" before breaking up.

"We haven't been together for a hot minute. I just was hiding it from you guys because I was like, 'I don't feel like dealing with this right now,'" Earle shared during her stream. "I just was not happy with the way I was feeling. He wouldn't post me."

Even after Earle brought up the issue, Wade refused to post photos of their relationship.

"We went to a wedding and got all these good photos together and two selfies of him, and he was like, 'Which pictures should I post?' and I was thinking, 'Aw, he's going to post me!'" Alix said. But it turned out he was only asking about the photos of himself — he apparently had no interest in posting the two of them together.

Alix Earle and Zane Hijazi were spotted getting close at Coachella.

Berrios may not be Earle's only potential match at the moment — Earle and social media personality Zane Hijazi included each other in their recent Instagram posts, prompting an influx of excited comments guessing about their relationship status.

