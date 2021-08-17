Lady Gaga’s Dog Walker Says He Is 'Surviving On Donations' 6 Months After Being Shot While Protecting Her Dogs

Ryan Fischer, Lady Gaga's dog walker who was shot in the chest by a dog-knapper, has launched a GoFundMe page for himself, revealing he has no savings and no apartment.

"It's a strange thing to be known for a trauma that I'm still healing from," Fischer wrote, "People want to reach out, share in my pain for a moment, and then walk away, leaving me to relive it again."

Where is Lady Gaga's dog walker, Ryan Fischer, now?

Six months after he was devastatingly shot while taking care of Lady Gaga’s dogs, Ryan Fischer is asking for donations via his GoFundMe page to fund a trauma-healing trip.

Fischer says he has no money or apartment.

"With no vehicle, apartment, and having run out of savings and surviving on donations from generous loved ones, I am humbly asking for your help,” Fischer wrote.

Lady Gaga, who offered a $500,000 reward for the return of her dogs, reportedly paid Fischer's $97,000 medical bills but no it appears he is no longer working for the singer.

Fischer is healing from the trauma of being shot while walking Lady Gaga's dogs.

To cope with the trauma, Fischer decided to embark on a six-month journey, driving across the United States in his 1991 Ford Falcon rental, which he named Trudy.

"I had long bouts of depression and doubt and self-pity," he wrote. "But those backroads that took me to desert campsites and Walmart parking lots and rest stops and friends and family to New York and back began to help me see why I had chosen to leave the security of the Hollywood Hills where I fought for my life and mobility."

In his GoFundMe page, Fischer expresses that he had to say goodbye to Trudy, just a few days ago.

Fischer is raising money to continue his journey.

He hopes to raise a total of $40,000 in donations so he can continue his endeavor across the U.S.

The funds he receives from his GoFundMe page — in the event that he meets his fundraising goals — will cover the cost of a new van, travel expenses, and “welcome all input on retreats for trauma throughout the country as well as queer spiritual leaders and healers, and how best to highlight and share with you along the way.”

This journey will allow him to find new ways of healing “that support the process of growing from trauma.”

Does Lady Gaga still speak to her dog walker, Ryan Fischer?

On Fischer's donation page he writes that he felt "abandoned and unsupported" after the shooting, and many online were critical about whether Lady Gaga was among the people who abandoned Fischer.

However, sources confirm that Ryan Fischer is still on good terms with Lady Gaga, but he needed to leave L.A. to recover and heal.

No concrete evidence has been made public about if Lady GaGa has donated to Ryan Fischer’s GoFundMe page.

lady gaga offered $500,000 to find her missing dogs but is allowing her dog walker to set up a gofundme because he’s now homeless and still struggling with his trauma. I don’t expect much from rich people but they never fail to amaze me — y (@imbabyfr) August 17, 2021

Remember, that even people in the limelight suffer from trauma. Give them the same respect you would an acquaintance, and avoid confronting Fischer about what it felt like to be shot in the chest.

Asking a stranger to put language to their wounds is not always the best way to help. Sometimes the most respectful thing you can do for someone is just to leave them alone.

And to donate money to their GoFundMe page, of course.

