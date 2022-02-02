TikTok Star Tayler Holder Discusses Sexual Misconduct Allegations After Being Unfollowed By Major Influencers

Popular TikTok star Tayler Holder has found himself in the middle of a controversy after being unfollowed by some of his fellow internet friends — and no one is quite sure why.

Holder, 24, was the recipent of a mass unfollow on social media earlier this week by his closest friends and even people on his team, leaving fans confused as to what the typically clean-cut star had done.

Amid a series of ambiguous posts from other influencers about a brewing controversy, Holder appeared on "BFFs with Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards" to address the drama.

What did Tayler Holder do?

Influencers have remained vague about why they've unfollowed Holder and fans are still unsure what exactly is going on.

There have been some suggestions that Holder was involved in sexual misconduct allegations but so far nothing is confirmed.

Several TikTok stars posted about unfollowing Tayler Holder.

Fans first noticed something was happening when the Mian Twins were the first to hit the unfollow button on Holder's Instagram, considering how close Holder and the Mian Twins are, people immediately began to speculate.

Bryce Hall, 22, was the next influencer to unfollow Holder, promptly writing on his Instagram story, "Things are about to crazy," possibly alluding to the drama unfolding.

#RumorHasIt TikToker Tayler Holder is being unfollowed by some of his close friends including Bryce Hall! (via @tiktokinsiders) pic.twitter.com/RndJLE0Uth — The Rumor Mill (@TRMUpdates) February 2, 2022

It wasn't long before other notable names hit the unfollow button, including Olivia Ponton, Holder's ex-girlfriend Charly Jordan, Josh Richards, and Jaden Hossler.

A friend accused Tayler Holder of 'sinister acts.'

Another influencer, Juliano Hodges, who'd been friends with Holder, also posted on his Instagram story, writing that Holder had been getting away with "sinister acts" since Hodges had met him.

So much stuff about Tayler floating around..



Hmm#taylerholder pic.twitter.com/5mRiA61ceV — Kelss (@kelsscraig) February 1, 2022

"Some actions are unforgivable and you have been getting away with these sinister acts since the day I met you," Hodges wrote. "It's about time the world sees how ugly your heart is."

Hodges continued, saying everyone who was around Holder all had negative things to say about him, which was why he was being unfollowed.

Fans thought the Tayler Holder drama could be a publicity stunt.

Many fans started theorizing that this was all just a big PR stunt to promote the new music that Tayler Holder is set to release, but Sean Kennedy, another influencer and former friend of Holder, clarified on his Instagram story that it isn't.

don't worry Tayler holder will come out to speak on his own pic.twitter.com/c3sOAocChr — lu (@LINNS0N) February 2, 2022

"For everyone asking about the situation at hand. It has nothing to do with a pr stunt," Kennedy wrote. "This is a very serious situation. So please, for everyone's privacy stop messaging me about this topic."

Tayler Holder went on the 'BFFs' podcast to discuss sexual misconduct allegations.

Holder spoke to Dave Portnoy and Josh Richards with the intention of speaking about the backlash, why his close friends were unfollowing him, and the cryptic statements they'd released.

But the interview was incredibly vague.

Portnoy shared that Holder's team had reached out to them to allow the TikTok star to appear on the podcast and address the massive unfollow spree along with allegations of sexual misconduct.

However, Holder did not directly address the influencers who had decided to unfollow him, instead repeating that things were "going to be handled offline," and that many people were turning on him based on assumptions going around.

When Portnoy mentioned the sexual misconduct allegations, claiming they were extremely vague, Holder agreed with him, but didn't deny the allegations.

Holder was firm in his decision not to speak on any of the controversy, claiming everything was being handled by his legal team and wouldn't be broadcasted on the internet.

Tayler Holder appears to be distancing himself from the LA influencer scene.

Just last week, Holder posted a cryptic message on his Instagram story in which he claimed TikTok fame is worse than people think.

“To any upcoming influencers or people that dream to have this life, please know it’s really not what you think it is at all,” he wrote.

“Having millions of followers and millions of $ is cool, but please don’t let that blind you. I have been one of the most successful people in this space and it has truly made me the lowest I’ve ever been in my life.”

The 24-year-old influencer went on to say that his fame has affected his relationship with his family, friends, and his mental health, saying he "feels like a robot."

"I’ve completely lost myself trying to find something that I thought was so amazing.”

With other TikTok star appearing to be lying in wait to share their stories about Holder, it's likely we'll have more clarity on what is going on soon.

