How Bad Bunny Defines His Sexuality As Fans React To Him Kissing Male Dancer During VMA Performance

Bad Bunny’s VMA performance has left fans with a lot of questions about the rapper’s sexuality and relationship status.

While performing his chart-topping song “Tití Me Preguntó” the Puerto Rican performer leaned in to kiss both a male and female dancer mid-song.

Fans wondered if this was the rapper, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, was making a not-so-subtle announcement to the audience.

What is Bad Bunny’s sexuality?

Bad Bunny has never publicly labeled himself as gay, bisexual, pansexual or any other queer identity but has insinuated that he is sexually fluid.

Bad Bunny has said he’s heterosexual but doesn’t like labels.

In a 2020 interview with the Los Angeles Times, he asked fans not to define him by his sexuality.

“It (sexuality) does not define me. At the end of the day, I don’t know if in 20 years I will like a man. One never knows in life.”

The “Bullet Train” star also stated, “​​At the moment I am heterosexual and I like women.”

During the same interview, the artist disclosed he was in a relationship but did not reveal any more details than that.

In 2019, the rapper’s “Caro” music video featured a man kissing him on the cheek which is definitely not a declaration of one’s sexuality but some fans did wonder if it was.

Bad Bunny previously dated Gabriela Berlingeri.

The rapper and the singer were reportedly dating since 2017, making sporadic appearances on red carpets and on social media together.

In July 2022, the 28-year-old shocked fans by insinuating he and his long-time love were no longer romantically involved.

"Gabriela Berlingeri and I are super close friends, best friends, besties, no one knows we are best friends," he clarified during an Instagram Live concert.

"People are always asking if Gabriela is my girlfriend, your wife, your mother, no one knows what we are."

"Right now we are best friends. If she wants to have a boyfriend she can, because we're best friends, just as if I want to have a girlfriend I can, because we're best friends," he added.

Bad Bunny has been an ally to the LGBTQIA+ communities.

Paired with Bad Bunny’s open-minded views on sexuality, the artist has continuously declared his alliance with the LGBTQIA+ community.

Back in February of 2020, Bad Bunny made headlines after he appeared on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show wearing a t-shirt that called attention to the killing of a Puerto Rican transgender woman, Alexa Negrón Luciano.

Bad Bunny also used his platform to speak out against artist Don Omar after he was accused of making homophobic comments about the rapper Ozuna back in 2019.

In response, Bad Bunny tweeted, “homofobia a estas alturas? que vergüenza loco” translating to “Homophobia in this day and age? How embarrassing, loco.”

