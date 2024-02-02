Travis Kelce Bought Taylor Swift Matching Custom Diamond Friendship Bracelets With Their New Couple Name

It's been almost six months of Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's highly-publicized relationship, and those months have been defined by videos of Swift at Kelce's games, photos of Kelce at Swift's shows, and millions of Swifties hoping the "Love Story" singer has finally found her true love.

It seems things are still going steady between the two, especially after Kelce recently gifted Swift a rather sweet and sentimental bracelet that certainly wasn't cheap.

Travis Kelce gifted Taylor Swift matching custom diamond friendship bracelets with their new couple name.

During Kelce's game against the Baltimore Ravens on January 28, Swift was photographed wearing a stunning bracelet that is seemingly meant to symbolize her relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. Following the team's big win — which secured their spot in the Super Bowl LVIII against the San Francisco 49ers — Swift was seen giving Kelce a massive hug, but it was the piece of jewelry on her wrist that grabbed everyone's attention.

A custom diamond-encrusted friendship bracelet sat daintily on the singer's wrist. The piece was part of the jewelry brand Wove’s collaboration with professional golfer Michelle Wie West, and a version with three letters like Swift’s reportedly retails for $5,680. On the bracelet, which had more than 4 carats of diamonds, the letters "TNT" were spelled out, a play on Kelce and Swift's first name initials.

"As much as we would like to take credit for the TNT nickname, that was all Travis,” Wove's lead designer, Kendall Junck, revealed in a TikTok video. Junck revealed that the company crafted two matching bracelets for both Kelce and Swift, with the daintier one belonging to the "Midnights" singer and the chunkier version for Kelce.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Michelle Wie West explained that when she started brainstorming for her collection with Wove, she took inspiration from Swift. "She's a big inspiration for the piece itself," West told the publication. It's no secret that Swift's fans have been known to make friendship bracelets, something West also participates in. "I just wanted to create a more elevated piece."

"TNT, dynamite. Their relationship is dynamite. It's just so cute," West continued. "I hope that [Swift] thinks it's nice, and sparkly, and pretty, and [that] TNT [is] sentimental and cute and funny."

This isn't the first time that Swift has been spotted wearing jewelry given to her by Kelce.

It seems full circle that Kelce first made his crush on Swift known from a friendship bracelet with his number on it. However, Swift's new thousand-dollar bracelet isn't been the first piece of jewelry the "Bad Blood" singer has been spotted wearing.

In December 2023, Swift was pictured with Kelce at a party after a Kansas City Chiefs game, happily posing with her boyfriend and planting a kiss on his cheek. In some of the photos, it's clear that Swift was wearing a gold bracelet with red beads, which had a striking resemblance to one sold by the brand Erimish that spells out "Trav."

The Missouri-based jewelry store celebrated the moment on social media, re-sharing the photo of Swift and Kelce along with a red heart around the bracelet on their Instagram Story, according to PEOPLE. Swift was previously seen wearing the brand's "87" bracelet in October 2023 as well — Kelce's jersey number.

It seems this couple is still going strong and it doesn't appear that they have any intention of splitting or slowing down. In fact, following the Kansas City Chiefs win against the Baltimore Ravens, Kelce had an emotional moment with his popstar girlfriend on the field.

In a clip shared by the NFL, he's seen saying "I love you" to Swift.

"Tay, I’m going to enjoy with the guys," he said before kissing the "You Belong With Me" singer. "I love you." Kelce then wrapped Swift in a tight hug, adding, "So much it's not funny."

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.