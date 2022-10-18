Tara Reid Sparks Concern For Her Wellbeing After Posting Odd Videos On Social Media

Actress Tara Reid has sparked concerns over her well-being after posting a series of odd videos to her social media account.

Reid, who starred in the 1999 film "American Pie" and was one of the biggest stars in Hollywood during the late 90s and early 2000s, has evoked worry from her fans, who claim the actress might not be doing well mentally.

Is Tara Reid OK?

Reid, 46, has recently posted a slew of videos to her social media accounts, including TikTok and Twitter, consisting of her singing and dancing.

Many of Reid's fans pointed out that these short clips eerily mirrored the videos Britney Spears would post that elicited the same worrying reaction from people.

In one video, Reid is recording herself singing "Here Comes the Sun" by The Beatles, only to be met with an influx of comments from viewers asking if the actress needed help.

"With much love in my heart, are you ok?" one user asked, while another user added, "What happened to her?"

In another TikTok video, a fan pointed out that Reid posted an odd response to a fan who asked the actress if she was doing ok.

"Somebody asked Tara Reid if she's ok, and she responded with a 20-year-old picture of her and Paris Hilton," they said. "Usually when someone does that it means they're not ok."

The 'American Pie' actress seemingly addressed the concerns of fans over her mental health.

In a video posted to Twitter, Reid promised that she was "doing fine," though it only seemed to worry her followers even more.

"Hi, my name is Tara and I'm doing fine," she sings in the short clip. "I'm guaranteed to blow your mind, so turn around and touch the ground and get back up and boogie on down."

Reactions from Reid's fans varied, with some pointing out that the actress could be suffering from a manic episode while others pointed out the similarity to Spears' past behavior.

Tara Reid seemingly vanished from the public eye.

After starring in blockbuster films such as "American Pie" and "Sharknado," Reid's time in the spotlight practically faded as the years went on.

Most of it can be attributed to how the media portrayed Reid's image, transforming her from the "girl-next-door" to a full-blown party animal.

The publicity of Reid's clubbing lifestyle would eventually lead to her own reality show on E!, "Taradise," which unfortunately flopped and made things worse for her image.

"I didn’t work for a while. That was really frustrating," she told Entertainment Tonight.

"[It bothered me] that [people thought] I was just a party girl and thought I wasn’t anything else because that wasn’t true…It didn’t make sense to get punished for having fun."

In an interview with BuzzFeed News in January 2022, the actress clarified that much of what was said about her in the media was never the reality, but simply a perception.

“They all were in jail, they all did f***king sex tapes, crazy sh*t,” Reid said, referring to some of her peers, like Britney Spears and Lindsay Lohan.

Reid said she never got in trouble on movie sets and was always on time.

The only story about her being late to a set is from 2018 when she was removed from a flight for causing a “disturbance,” making her three hours late to filming "5th Borough."

“There’s nothing like that about me,” she said.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.