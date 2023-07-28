Table Leaves Teen Server No Tip & 'Hate Letter' About 'Horrible Service' — 'I’m Just A Teenage Girl Trying To Make Money For College'

A teenage server revealed the odd item a table of customers had left her instead of giving her a tip.

In a TikTok video, Natalie sparked a conversation around the routine disrespect that servers often face from patrons in the food service industry after showing viewers a multiple-page note that had been left by a table of customers she was serving.

The table of customers left Natalie a 'hate letter' criticizing her 'horrible service.'

In Natalie's seven-second video, the teen showed a lengthy note that she had received from a table of patrons, who were unhappy with the service she gave and refused to leave her a tip.

"When my table left me no tip and wrote me a whole hate letter about how my service was horrible but I’m just a teenage girl trying to make money for college,” Natalie wrote in overlay text on the video. While she didn't specify the exact contents of the note, she responded to viewers in the comments section about what had happened.

Natalie recalled that a table of customers she had been serving arrived at the restaurant due to a recommendation they had gotten from someone else. While the customers had enjoyed their meal, they apparently took great offense to Natalie's serving abilities.

"They liked the food but they listed all the things I did wrong and how bad I am at my job," she revealed. When asked how the table was able to get a pen and paper, Natalie admitted that they had stolen the pen she gave them for the check and ripped up part of the menu to write the letter.

Natalie's video and the fact that she was refused a tip in place of a "hate letter," proves just how underappreciated and disrespected servers are. Many customers often feel the need to abuse the perceived power they "hold" over servers, leading to food service workers being mistreated.

While the tipping system can sometimes be a hassle, for many restaurant workers, tips are their means to survive. If you're eating out at a restaurant, there should be no reason why you shouldn't be tipping the servers.

Many customers often fail to recognize servers as individuals with feelings and emotions. By having his lack of empathy, it results in unkind behavior perpetuated against servers who are just trying to do their job and make a livable income.

In the comments section, many people shared their own horrible experiences dealing with customers as food service workers.

"I had this middle-aged man who came in alone write on the back of the check all the things I did wrong in bullet points and then gave me a GRADE," one TikTok user shared.

Another user recalled a time when a customer tried to shame them on the way they spoke, writing, "I had a customer when I first started and I stumbled on my words and he was making fun of me until I told him I actually have a speech impediment."

"One time a table wrote me a note about how I checked on them so much that it annoyed them and told me to 'do better' in the future & didn’t tip me," a third user added.

It's important that people are able to understand the challenges faced by servers and treat them with appreciation and respect and that we actively think about the importance of treating service industry workers fairly while also advocating for a more compassionate and understanding approach in the food service industry.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.