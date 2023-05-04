Server Calls Out Customers Who Don't Leave A Good Tip Because They Didn't Like Their Food — 'Servers Aren't Cooking Their Meals'

Tipping practices between customers and restaurant servers vary by country and culture, but in general, tipping is often seen as a way to show appreciation for good service in the hospitality industry.

In a video, a TikTok user named Karen, who was previously employed as a server and now shares different skits on her account from her time working in the restaurant industry, revealed a time that she was not tipped by customers for something she deemed to be out of her control.

She called out customers who don't leave a tip because they didn't enjoy their food.

In Karen's video, she acted out a scenario that had happened to her while working as a waitress. She claimed that after giving a table of patrons incredible service, and even being told so by the table themselves, she wouldn't receive a tip because of something she didn't even have a hand in doing.

"I just wanna let you know we decided not to tip. Not because of you though, you gave great service. You were great," Karen said, acting out the role of the customer in her video. "But the food ... we just didn't like it."

Karen, acting as herself, sarcastically replied that while she understands, she had no part in making the food and her role as a server was to give great service, which she did. She pointed out that since she fulfilled the duties of her job, she should be given a tip.

"I'm not gonna get a tip for providing amazing service which is kind of the main thing that I'm supposed to do. But I get it, thanks," she continued. "You were great though, you were so good at your job," the imaginary customer responded.

"Thank you, that means nothing," Karen joked at the end. In the caption, she added that servers aren't responsible at all for making a customer's food and therefore shouldn't be penalized for it if a customer ends up not enjoying it as much as they thought they would.

While it is completely acceptable for a customer to be bereaved at the quality of their food, it is also not within a server's job description to make sure the quality of the meal is substantial enough. Of course, it's a different story if a customer brings up their dislike for the meal, and depending on how the server reacts, their overall tip could be impacted.

A server's job is to take orders, deliver food, and ensure that customers have a pleasant dining experience. In some cases, servers may even offer to replace a dish or make adjustments to accommodate a customer's preferences, but that all depends on if a customer speaks up or not.

Karen's video sparked a debate in the comments section.

"I wish people who don’t want to tip would say it from the get-go. Just politely say we don’t plan on tipping please do the bare minimum for us," one TikTok user pointed out.

Another user added, "When you get food wrong, in some way it’s most likely not the server's fault. If they wrote everything down correctly it’s the people in the kitchen."

"They had no intention to tip anyways. It’s okay. Let them keep their $2," a third commenter chimed in.

While customers are entitled to their own opinions on the quality of the food they receive, it is important to remember that servers are not responsible for the preparation of the meal. Servers provide a valuable service and deserve to be compensated fairly for their work.

Nia Tipton is a Brooklyn-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.