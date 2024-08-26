A Struggling Nail Artist Revealed How Madison Beer Changed Her Life — 'I Was About To Give Up On Everything'

After a nail artist faced unexpected challenges and contemplated "giving up on everything," her business took a turn when Madison Beer reached out to her personally about getting her nails done before a show.

The struggling nail artist took to Instagram to reveal the challenges her business was facing.

Hazel Wah, the 21-year-old owner of a nail salon, shared a post about how she had recently taken a “leap of faith” in transitioning from a small office space to a much larger studio with her business partner to kick off the beginning of their rebrand.

Advertisement

The Singapore-based salon, Edens’ Atelier Co., formerly known as Totonailstudio, experienced a change of circumstances following their move, leading to various “financial constraints.”

“Things didn’t work out as my business partner left me hanging, not honoring our initial agreement,” Wah wrote. “I lost over $20,000 trying to maintain the rent, electricity bills, salaries, and many more as I’ve been financially independent since I was 18.”

Advertisement

She expressed how she and her former business partner had planned to invest in the first six months of their rebrand using their personal finances, so when her partner backed out, she was left working 12-hour shifts to sustain the business on her own.

Wah’s close friends and fiancé pitched in to help her get through this tough time, and she considered moving back to a smaller space to meet her needs — until Madison Beer reached out.

“After all that’s happened, lady luck started shining on me as Madison Beer DM'd me asking me to do her nails,” Wah wrote in her post, attaching screenshots of their conversation.

Beer generously took the initiative to support the young woman's business.

The singer and songwriter sent a direct message to Wah’s Instagram salon account on August 22, letting her know her nails were “falling apart” and asking if she could do them before her show that night, to which Wah agreed, naturally flattered by Beer’s interest.

Advertisement

“I was seriously just in awe that she was even giving me a chance to do her nails,” Wah revealed.

After opening up to Beer about some of her financial struggles, Beer went ahead and informed her agency to cover Wah’s rent for the month in addition to the nail sets she got done, sending a total of $3,460 without the option to return it.

🚨 @wakeupsg wrote an article about @madisonbeer helping the nail saloon to pay rent!



“[…] After their conversation, without Hazel's knowledge, the singer instructed her agency to cover the nail studio's rental for the month.



🔗 https://t.co/rMlstDNbkV pic.twitter.com/Dy390Egmh8 — Madison Beer News Italy (@mebnewsitaly) August 24, 2024

Advertisement

“She was genuinely so kind, so friendly,” Wah wrote. “It was such a surreal and amazing experience, and from the bottom of my heart, I’ll forever be grateful.”

Beer also posted her nails to her Instagram story, promoting the salon and attracting more business for their team.

“I was really about to give up on everything I worked hard to build for until everything started working out again thanks to my family, friends, fiancé, and obviously Madison Beer,” Wah expressed.

In one conversation alone, Beer transformed the nail salon’s predicament.

It’s no secret that small business owners face their fair share of obstacles that threaten the growth and expansion of their businesses.

Advertisement

According to the Bureau of Labour Statistics, 18% of small businesses fail within their first year of opening, 50% fail after five years, and about 65% fail after 10. Suffice it to say that without consistent support from patrons and investors, many businesses struggle to make ends meet and sustain themselves, eventually closing their doors.

Not only did Beer choose to support Wah’s small business as opposed to a more established one, but she graciously paid for their rental for the month after learning of their recent struggles and used her platform to promote their services, transforming the trajectory of their growth.

Fans swarmed the comments of the salon's post, offering words of support to Wah and her team and praising Beer for her generous efforts. In fact, this is not the first time Beer has shown her support for small businesses by using her platform to promote them.

Advertisement

Her actions highlighted the impact celebrities have, not only through supporting and uplifting small businesses struggling to stay afloat during trying times but also by taking action and encouraging others to make a difference in their communities.

Francesca Duarte is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team based in Orlando, FL. She covers lifestyle, human-interest, adventure, and spirituality topics.