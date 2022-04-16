7 Rules Alec & Hilaria Baldwin Have While Raising Their Soon-To-Be 8 Kids

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin are pretty transparent when it comes to documenting the ups and downs of raising their growing family.

The couple is set to welcome an 8th Baldwin child later this year.

The couple currently has four sons Rafael Thomas, 6, Leonardo Ángel Charles, 5, Romeo Alejandro David, 3, and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas, 18 months and daughters María Lucía Victoria, 13 months, and Carmen Gabriela, 8, as well as Alec’s daughter Ireland from his marriage to Kim Basinger.

1. Hilaria Baldwin makes sure her kids eat vegetables every day.

Hilaria says she has some hacks for dealing with picky eaters, particularly her second child, Rafael.

“We had to sort of get very creative because he literally would prefer to not need, then to eat something he doesn't want to eat,” she told Motherly.

“Getting kids to eat vegetables is really, really difficult as well,” she adds.

“So what I do is I'll make a shake for them every single day that has tons of kale and broccoli and all this kind of stuff in it. I'll put this chocolate protein powder in it and they call it a chocolate shake.”

2. The Baldwin kids know who is in charge – and it’s not Alec.

Hilaria says that when it comes to parenting, she rules the roost.

“I am the boss at home and everybody knows that. They call me that,” explains Hilaria. “You ask them, ‘Who is the boss’ and they’ll say ‘Mommy is the boss.’ ”

“Alec lets me be the alpha parent, which is definitely our personalities and it works well.”

“That doesn’t mean that we don’t talk about things and I ask his advice and stuff like that,” she added. “I’m just very clear about how I want things to be done.”

3. The Baldwin kids are required to learn Spanish.

After the infamous viral conspiracy, the jury is still out on whether Hilaria actually has the Spanish heritage she claims to profess.

However, the yoga instructor is making sure her kids feel the same connection to Spain that she has.

“Alec and I are raising our children bilingual, just as I was raised,” Hilaria explained in 2020.

“This is very important to me.”

In 2016, in an interview with his wife, Alec even listed out some of the rules they have for their kids in Spanish.

“No escupimos (No spitting). No pegamos (No fighting). No gritamos (No yelling).” He added, ”That’s all I know. Don’t spit. Don’t kick,” he explained.

4. The Baldwins show appreciation for their nannies.

Alec and Hilaria recognize that they live the way they do without the help of their children’s caretakers.

Alec has even shouted out his nannies on Instagram.

“I am forever indebted to the women who have helped care for our children,” Alec wrote, adding, “Muchos gracias Lizzy, Sandra, Zena, Lisa and Avril.”

5. Hilaria and Alec Baldwin don’t stop their kids from drawing on furniture.

In an interview with Architectural Digest, Hilaria revealed that the couple has adapted their home to suit their kids so that they wouldn’t have to spend too much time controlling with they do.

“I am a big believer in not stressing the kids out. So, all the furniture that we have is [covered with] very washable fabrics, which is just really relaxing because, you know what? Your kids are going to color on your couch and they are going to spill something and I don't want it to be this big stressful, end-of-the-world [thing].”

When you’re chasing after that many kids, it makes sense to make things as child-proof as possible,

6. Hilaria Baldwin doesn’t try to parent Ireland Baldwin.

Hilaria may be a stepmother to Alec’s daughter, Ireland, but that doesn’t mean she’s trying to control how Ireland is raised.

Hilaria has come under fire for not discussing Ireland as much as she discusses her biological children but she says this is because she doesn’t want to overstep.

“Sometimes my language about my biological children does not include her. Because I did not birth her and I never want to disrespect the fact that she has a wonderful mother,” she said in a lengthy Instagram tribute to Ireland.

“But this will never take away from how much I love her, need her in my life, and think that she is one of the best things that has ever happened to me. Please don’t look for trouble where there is none.”

7. The Baldwin kids have to be willing to share.

Hilaria says that teamwork and co-operating with one another are essential in the Baldwin household.

“It's like everything is a team in the house. There's no excluding, there is no toy that particularly belongs to somebody,” she explains.

“They will have a blanket maybe that they sleep with or something like that, but it's not off-limits to everybody else.”

Alice Kelly is a senior news and entertainment editor for YourTango. Based out of Brooklyn, New York, her work covers all things social justice, pop culture, and human interest. Keep up with her Twitter for more.