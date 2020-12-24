Beyoncé Donates $500K To Families Facing Eviction Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

They don’t call her the queen for nothin’!

Not only is Beyoncé one of the most iconic pop stars of our generation, she’s a celebrity who knows how big of a platform she has, and uses it to help others who may not be as fortunate as her and her husband, JAY-Z.

Beyoncé and her charity organization, BeyGOOD, announced on Tuesday, Dec. 22 that the singer would be donating a whopping $500K to families in need this holiday season.

The Beyoncé donation — all the details about the star’s philanthropic gesture:

Read on for everything you need to know about Beyoncé’s incredible holiday gift to those struggling amid the coronavirus pandemic this holiday season, and how you can apply for aid if you need it.

Beyoncé’s charity org, BeyGOOD, made the announcement on Dec. 22.

The organization made the announcement a few days before Christmas, issuing a statement that reads:

"This holiday season while many are stressed with what they will do next regarding their housing, we are proud to share some GOOD news. Beyoncé is giving $5k grants to individuals and families facing foreclosures or evictions. When we were faced with the pandemic caused by Covid-19, BeyGOOD created a plan to make a difference. We assisted organisations across the country that were providing people with basic needs like food, water, household supplies and Covid testing. We also provided mental health support. We then launched our BeyGOOD Small Business Impact fund (alongside NAACP, the National Association for the Advancement of Coloured People) and to date over 250 small businesses have received $10k grants."

Beyoncé’s charitable actions are much-needed this holiday season.

The “Crazy In Love” singer has been hard at work trying to make people’s lives easier amid the ongoing worldwide pandemic.

With many people months behind on rent and families facing foreclosures on their house, the grant program set up by Beyoncé could literally be a life-saver for those in need of financial assistance.

"Beyoncé is continuing her heart of support and helping where needed most,” the press release continues.

“Phase Two of the BeyGOOD Impact Fund will now help those impacted by the housing crisis. The housing moratorium is set to end on 26 December (20), resulting in mortgage foreclosures and rental evictions. Many families are impacted, due to the pandemic that resulted in job loss, sickness and overall economy downturn."

Beyoncé’s done more for people amid the pandemic than most.

A Twitter user pointed out that Beyoncé has been helping people out all year while the novel coronavirus continues to ravage the country.

On top of multi-million dollar donations, Beyoncé’s also set up free COVID testing, has given out grants to small businesses, and more.

You can apply for the housing grant in January.

Starting on January 7, 2021, those in need may apply for the housing grant.

“All necessary documentation must be provided to the NAACP. Online Application process opens January 7, 2021, where 100 recipients will be selected and grants disbursed in late January. Round 2 will open in February,” the press release states.

Before you go,

subscribe to our newsletter. Join now for YourTango's trending articles, top expert advice and personal horoscopes delivered straight to your inbox each morning.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.