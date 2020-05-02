3 Things You Never Knew About Jay-Z And Beyoncé's Twins

All hail Rumi and Sir.

In 2017, Beyoncé (finally) welcomed who could arguably be the most famous pair of twins on the planet.

Just after 1 a.m., the singer posted a photo of her newborn babies — Rumi and Sir Carter — on her Instagram account. To say it was glorious, would be an understatement.

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Jul 13, 2017 at 10:10pm PDT



Looking like a total vision, the image she posted is similar to one she did to announce her pregnancy back in February. Because when it comes to Queen B, we'd expect nothing less.

She and Jay-Z, who got married in 2008, have been quiet up until now about the expansion of their famous family, which includes 5-year-old Blue Ivy.

Here's what we know about the twins who are more than likely going to take over the world:

1. Rumi may have been named after a 13th-century Persian poet.

The name Rumi comes from popular 13th-century poet Jalal ad-din Rumi. You probably see girls sharing his quotes on Instagram in an attempt to prove to their ex-boyfriends that they're doing just fine. And it work's for Bey's kid because I honestly always thought Rumi was a girl.

Sir Carter —a name that's currently causing mass confusion — could have also stemmed from Rumi, in one of his poems.

"Bring the pure wine of love and freedom. But sir, a tornado is coming. More wine, we'll teach this storm

A thing or two about whirling. ”

While that is the biggest historical figure with the name Rumi (until now), the reasoning behind the name choice hasn't been confirmed by the couple.

2. They were born prematurely.

Beyoncé’s twins were born prematurely and have subsequently run into “minor complications,” according to media reports.

The twins were reportedly in the hospital at the University of California-Los Angeles Medical Center for weeks after their birth due to "minor medical issues."

Sources said the babies were "under the lights," which was thought to due to jaundice because of “elevated bilirubin levels,” which is a common condition for premature babies which causes their skin and eyes to yellow.

In most cases, it's not life-threatening, and the babies are reportedly healthy.

3. They've already trademarked their kids' names.

Apparently, Bey and J were very aware the stir they would cause with their newborns. So just a few weeks after the twins were born, the two filed trademark documents for their names.

According to the file, ​they requested trademarks to be used for various merchandise, including baby teething rings, baby carriages, and strollers. Looks like we're in for a whole set of Rumi and Sir Carter baby merch.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on July 14, 2017 and was updated with the latest information.