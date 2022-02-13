Everything You Never Knew You Needed To Know About Snoop Dogg's Wife Shante Broadus

If you have been hanging on the edge of your seat with excitement to catch Snoop Dogg during the Super Bowl LVI halftime show at Los Angeles's SoFi Stadium, you are far from alone. Snoop will appear along with Grammy Award-winning artists Eminem, Dr. Dre, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige for what is sure to be a performance none of us will soon forget.

As is human nature when we get to thinking about our favorite celebrities, many people will be reminiscing about their fondest memories of the artists, some of which have probably faded quite a bit. If so, you might not remember much about Snoop and the others' personal lives and relationships.

Especially with so much out there right now about the sexual misconduct lawsuit filed this week against the famous rapper in a federal court in Los Angeles, Snoop Dogg's marriage is one you might want to know more about.

The lawsuit was filed by an unidentified woman who claims she was "assaulted, battered and forced to perform oral sex on the rapper" during a 2013 visit to the studio where he was filming Snoop Dogg’s Double G News Network. She alleges that Snoop Dogg entered a bathroom she using and assaulted her.

Snoop Dogg's only public response so far has been an Instagram post in which he wrote, "Gold digger season is here be careful Nefews keep ya guards up. And. keep ya circle small."

Is Snoop Dogg still married?

Not only is Snoop Dogg, 50, married, but he and his wife Shante Monique Broadus, also 50, have been together for what seems like forever. She has stood by her man through thick and thin — including cheating rumors and the aforementioned sexual assault allegations.

Who is Snoop Dogg's wife, Shante Monique Broadus?

Shante Monique Broadus was Snoop Dogg's high school sweetheart. They have been together from the very beginning, way before the rapper had huge bank accounts to match his enormous career.

The couple met when they were both students at Long Beach Polytechnic High School, when she was still Shante Taylor and he was still Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr.. They were married on June 14, 1997, at The Ritz Carlton Hotel in Marina Del Rey, California.

Fun fact: both the bride and groom wore all white.

Snoop Dogg and Shante Broadus appeared together on his reality show for two years.

From 2007 to 2009, Snoop Dogg had his very own reality show called Snoop Dogg’s Father Hood, which aired on E!. The show, which featured the tagline, “This Aint The Huxtables” followed the rapper and his family, giving fans a front-row seat as the rapper balanced his career and fatherhood.

Though she wasn’t in every episode, Broadus made appearances here and there, during some of which we learned that her husband’s secret name for her is “Boo.” Yes, we hear this name in his music, too, which may be a term of endearment to honor his wife.

He has also been known to refer to her as "Boss Lady."

Broadus was Snoop's Dogg manager early in his career. She later founded music management company Boss Lady Entertainment, and she has produced several films and television projects over the years. The couple even sells merch for her company on his website, the Snoopermarket.

Broadus has an estimated net worth of $5 million, while Snoop Dogg's net worth is estimated to be $150 million.

Photo: Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock

Snoop and Shante have three children together — two sons and a daughter.

The couple share sons Cordé, born in 1994, and Cordell, born in 1997, as well as daughter Cori, born in 1999. And of course, all three of their children have special nicknames.

Snoop calls his daughter Cori “Choc”, his son Cordell “Rook”, and his oldest son Cordé is called “Spank.”

Their daughter was diagnosed with Lupus when she was six.

The couple's daughter Cori was only 6 years old when she was diagnosed with Lupus.

According to the Lupus Foundation of America, “Lupus is a chronic (long-term) disease that can cause inflammation and pain in any part of your body. It’s an autoimmune disease, which means that your immune system — the body system that usually fights infections — attacks healthy tissue instead.” It most commonly will affect your internal organs (especially your kidneys and heart), skin and joints.

Her parents first noticed light spots on Cori's skin and weeks later, her hair started to fall out. She also experienced dramatic weight loss.

“I felt helpless,” Snoop told People Magazine at the time. “No power, no friends.” His wife added, “No one could tell me what was wrong. They drew tons of blood and said she has old-person cells. They gave her all kinds of [medication]. But she went downhill.”

Thankfully, doctors were able to properly diagnose her and Cori now leads a healthy life. She has even followed in her father’s footsteps and loves to sing and make music. She has already released three singles under the name Cori B., and you guessed it: her dad has even appeared on some tracks. She now records under the name PrincessBroadus.

Shante Broadus has had her own troubles with the law.

Snoop isn’t the only one in the family with a rap sheet. Shante Broadus was arrested back in 2008 on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Shortly after she had taken her booking photo and arrest, she was released, as there is no bail needed for DUIs charges in Fullerton, California, where she was arrested. Less than a month later, Orange County's District Attorney dropped the case, claiming there was "insufficient evidence to prove her driving was impaired."

Snoop Dogg filed for divorce in 2004, but quickly changed his mind.

Chief among the various issues facing the couple at the time was Snoop's infidelity. His third child by birth order, Julian Broadus, was born on June 18, 1998, but Julian's mother is a woman named Laurie Holmand, not Shante.

Soon after withdrawing the divorce petition he'd filed on May 21, 2004, Snoop Dogg told MTV that trying to end his marriage was a mistake he wouldn't make again.

“I was trying to get a divorce. But I went back home. And I fell back in love with my wife and kids,” he said at the time “A lot of times, you get cloudy. This music industry is a mother, man, and it’ll take your vision and blur it.”

"I understand that I need my wife and my kids in my life — so I threw the papers away. I don’t want to get a divorce," he continued. "So if you hear about a divorce, it’ll be my wife divorcing me. It won’t be me divorcing her... And I made a mistake, so I’m trying to get back right."

Snoop Dogg and Shante renewed their vows in 2008.

The couple are also grandparents.

Their oldest son, Cordé, tragically lost his 10-day old son in 2019. The newborn, who had been named Kai Love, died in the hospital just 10 days after being born.

Cordé also has twos son, Zion Kalvin (born in 2015) and Sky Love (born in 2021), and a daughter named Elleven (born in 2018).

Their middle child, Cordell, also has two children: daughters Cordoba Journey (born in 2019) and Chateau (born in 2021).

Broadus and her family were close with the Bryant family.

When world found out about the devastating loss of both Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gigi, Shante quickly took to Instagram to share her love and condolences.

The first person to comment on the post was her husband, Snoop, who said, "He was my and will always be my favorite person in life glad he knew how much I loved him. Thanks boo... U made me smile with this post."

Rumors circulated in 2009 that Shante was dead.

TMZ briefly reported that Snoop Dogg may have killed his wife based on a CHP incident report they got wind of.

"if California Highway Patrol's website is correct — which we hope it's not," the outlet shared, "Snoop Doggy Dogg 'has the dead body of his wife in his basement.'"

Fortunately, the bizarre report turned out to be false.

Allison Cooper is a full-time freelance writer and blogger at Project Motherhood. She recently left busy NYC for suburban Ohio with her husband and her two kiddos. You can find her on Instagram.