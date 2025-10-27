Only 7 ‘Selling Sunset’ Cast Members Are Currently Licensed To Sell Homes

The Netflix show “Selling Sunset” follows The Oppenheim Group, a Los Angeles-based real estate firm that sells luxury homes to the extremely wealthy, like Chrissy Teigen and Josh Flagg of “Million Dollar Listing.” Unfortunately for the cast members, People Magazine reported that questions have swirled about whether or not they’re actually licensed to sell the celebrity homes that made the reality show so famous.

Apparently, some fans aren’t convinced either. On Reddit’s r/SellingSunset forum, one user said, “Chelsea is no longer on MLS, nor Amanza (not sure she ever was). Mary and Allana don’t have any current listings…” So, who really can sell homes from the “Selling Sunset” cast? Since The Oppenheim Group is an actual real estate brokerage firm, a look at the MLS (Multiple Listing Service) of Los Angeles shows quite a few cast members have active listings and up-to-date licenses.

The following 7 ‘Selling Sunset’ cast members are currently licensed to sell homes:

1. Nicole Young

Michael Mattes | Shutterstock

Young’s license was obtained in 2016 and doesn’t expire until 2028, according to the MLS. She currently has one active listing on North Laurel Avenue in West Hollywood. Young’s most recent sale occurred on May 1 at a house on Babcock Avenue in Valley Village. It sold for $1,720,000.

2. Mary Bonnet

Bonnet got her real estate license in 2008, and it expires in 2028. Per her bio on The Oppenheim Group’s website, she has 15 years of experience in real estate and currently serves as the group’s vice president. Since she’s taken on a leadership role, it makes sense that she has no active listings. Her last sale took place on August 8, 2024. It was a three-bedroom house on Granito Drive in Los Angeles that went for $3,500,000.

3. Emma Hernan

Michael Mattes | Shutterstock

Hernan’s license was issued in 2019 and doesn’t expire until 2027. She has one giant active listing on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu. The list price for the five-bedroom property is $14,995,000. Prior to that, her most recent sale was on June 20, 2024, on Hutton Drive in Beverly Hills. That home sold for a relatively meager $4,252,538.

4. Jason Oppenheim

Oppenheim (whose brother, Brett, left the group to start his own firm) got his license in 2009. It expires in 2029. Unsurprisingly, as the head of the firm, Oppenheim is very successful and currently has nine active listings. The priciest is a six-bedroom home in Bel Air that is listed for $28,500,000. According to People Magazine, Jason and his brother were lawyers before becoming fifth-generation realtors.

5. Chrishell Stause

Michael Mattes | Shutterstock

One of the more famous members of the cast, People reported that Stause was also on “Dancing with the Stars” in 2020, where she came in eighth. She received her license in 2016, and it expires in 2028. She has one active listing on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu that is going for $27,995,000. Prior to that, she made a sale on February 3 for $4,100,000 on Vanalden Avenue in Tarzana.

6. Bre Tiesi

Tiesi’s license was issued in 2017, and it doesn’t expire until 2029. She has two active listings, both for the same property on Ponce Avenue in Woodland Hills, California. One is for a $10,995 lease, while the other is a $1,995,000 home. Her last sale took place on February 4 and was a seven-bedroom house on Valley Meadow Place in Encino. It went for $4,650,000.

7. Alanna Whittaker

Whittaker was licensed in 2020 and will remain so until 2028. She has one active listing on South Ogden Drive in Los Angeles. The four-bedroom house is going for $2,350,000. Before that, she hadn’t sold a house since 2023. On November 16 of that year, she sold a listing located on North Sweetzer Avenue in Los Angeles. The two-bedroom condo sold for $1,367,000.

Meanwhile, these 7 ‘Selling Sunset’ cast members are either not currently licensed to sell homes or have left the show:

1. Maya Vander

Vander is actually still a licensed realtor, but she no longer works with The Oppenheim Group. Instead, she has started her own firm, called The Maya Vander Group.

2. Vanessa Villela

Kathy Hutchins | Shutterstock

Villela is also still licensed to sell homes, but she left The Oppenheim Group as well. She currently works at real estate firm The Agency, which she also worked for prior to her two years at Oppenheim, according to her bio on their website. Prior to her career in real estate, she was a successful Mexican-American actress.

3. Amanza Smith

According to People, Smith did receive a real estate license in 2020, but it expired in 2024. Her bio on The Oppenheim Group’s website describes her as an interior designer who decorates and stages homes, which is exactly what she does for the firm.

4. Christine Quinn

Quinn was a part of “Selling Sunset” for five seasons before she left in 2022, per Parade Home and Garden. After leaving The Oppenheim Group, she and her now ex-husband, Christian Dumontet, co-owned a firm called RealOpen, which allowed clients to purchase homes with cryptocurrency. She also wrote a memoir. These days, she is known primarily for being a social media influencer and working with various brands.

5. Chelsea Lazkani

Featureflash Photo Agency | Shutterstock

Lazkani has faced a difficult road since she left the show. In 2024, she filed for divorce from her husband, Jeff Lazkani. After they filed paperwork to terminate their status as spouses, a judge declared them legally single on December 10, per Us Weekly.

In a separate Reddit post, a “Selling Sunset” fan wondered if the divorce led to Lazkani’s downfall. “I mean, she’s been cheated on in front of millions of people after spending years bragging about how perfect her life was,” they said. “I don’t think she’s really a successful realtor either. There’s a suspicious lack of a footprint online, so I don’t know what she’s going to do for money now.”

6. Davina Potratz

According to Parade Home and Garden, Potratz was on the first three seasons of “Selling Sunset” before leaving The Oppenheim Group. She became a part of Douglas Elliman, a firm considered to be Oppenheim’s rival. She released a statement saying that it was purely a “business decision.”

She has also appeared on “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.” However, what Potratz is doing currently isn’t clear. Her Instagram bio describes her as a “luxury real estate agent” in California and Florida, but there is no online evidence that she is still a licensed realtor. She also still has the “Selling Sunset” hashtag in her Instagram bio.

7. Heather Rae El Moussa

El Moussa left “Selling Sunset” after seven seasons, per HGTV. When she left, she told People, “I love being able to prioritize my family and my happiness and step away from some of the drama that ‘Selling Sunset’ brought into my life.” El Moussa really has made her post-”Selling Sunset” life a family affair, hosting an HGTV show with her husband, Tarek, called “The Flipping El Moussas.”

Along with Tarek and his ex-wife, Christina Haack, she is also part of a separate HGTV show called “The Flip Off.” El Moussa is known for her proclivity for flipping houses on the network.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.