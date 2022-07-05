‘Stranger Things’ Star Sadie Sink Rumored To Be Dating Taylor Swift’s Brother-In-Law

“Stranger Things” star Sadie Sink is dating Patrick Alwyn, or at least was, and fans can’t get enough of the pairing and their mutual link, Taylor Swift.

The actress who plays Max Mayfield in the hit Netflix series has been spotted out and about with Alwyn, the brother of Swift’s partner and rumored fiance/husband Joe Alwyn.

The younger Alwyn is known to have a close relationship with his sister-in-law and his actor brother.

Sink, who is 20 years old, also has a friendship with Swift after starring in her “All Too Well” short film last year.

Who is Sadie Sink’s boyfriend, Patrick Alwyn?

Sink and Alwyn, 25, were first spotted together in September 2021 on a stroll in New York City.

While the photos confused fans at the time, it has since been suspected that the two met through Swift as Sink appeared in her music video two months later.

There doesn't appear to be recent evidence to confirm or deny whether the two are still dating.

With his brother, Joe Alwyn, Patrick has attended several high-profile events.

Alwyn often attends premieres to support his brother, who has had supporting roles in several critically acclaimed films such as The Favourite, Boy Erased, and Mary Queen of Scots.

In 2019, he attended a Tom Ford fashion show alongside Joe.

“Sorry, we’re only doing photos,” said a publicist for Joe Alwyn at the Tom Ford Show, who these days can’t get through an interview without being asked about girlfriend Taylor Swift. More from the show here. https://t.co/vGwiXH5pwf pic.twitter.com/3eXoyi6ZG4 — WWD (@wwd) February 7, 2019

Alwyn is originally from Kent, England. His brother has been in a relationship with Swift since 2016.

Patrick Alwyn is rumored to have dated Iris Apatow before Sadie Sink.

Alwyn sparked dating rumors with the youngest daughter of Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann after the two were spotted at Taylor Swift's New Year's Eve party in 2019.

Mystery = SOLVED. Iris Apatow, the 16 year old attendee of Taylor Swift’s NYE party, is dating Patrick Alwyn, Joe Alwyn’s younger brother. #TheMoreYouKnow pic.twitter.com/HxhhsiFBLb — The Morning Toast (@themorningtoast) January 3, 2019

Neither ever confirmed nor denied the rumor.

Sadie Sink sparked dating rumors with both Noah Schnapp and Caleb McLaughlin.

While Sink remains private about her dating life, the “American Odyssey” star was linked to two of her “Stranger Things” co-stars.

Sink and McLaughlin’s characters, Max and Lucas, dated on the show but appear to be just friends in real life.

The two met while both were performing in separate shows on Broadway.

Schnapp and Sink are also close friends, often appearing in social media posts with one another.

As far as the public no, Sink has not dated any of her co-stars.

