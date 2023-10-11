Owen Wilson Has 3 Kids — The Sad Reason He Only Sees His Sons And Refuses To Meet His 5-Year-Old Daughter

Owen Wilson, known and loved for both his charismatic performances on-screen and having the same personality off-screen, has kept his personal life pretty much out of the spotlight. However, the "Marley & Me" actor has been the recipient of scrutiny following allegations that he refuses to see one of his children, despite having a relationship with the others.

Wilson's lack of involvement has sparked a conversation about fatherhood and the importance of being a responsible and involved parent on all fronts.

Owen Wilson has a close relationship with his two sons but refuses to see his 5-year-old daughter.

In January 2011, Wilson welcomed his first son named Ford with his then-girlfriend Jade Duell. Three years later, Wilson had a second son, Finn, with his one-time personal trainer, Caroline Lindqvist. The two were not in a relationship at the time, and the pregnancy was not planned, but a source told PEOPLE that the two were still "both excited."

Since having his two sons, Wilson has spoken out about them and the joy he feels about being their father. During an interview a 2021 interview with Esquire, the actor gave a rare glimpse into his life with Ford and Finn.

"Sometimes telling the stories at night, you do take a little pride that these guys are into this story!” Wilson gushed. “One of them even said, ‘Dad, you should do something with this. This is a really good story!’ It was about this little pack of boys in a post-apocalyptic world, and there’s a pack of dogs — I play to my audience.”

While Wilson doesn't have a relationship with either of his sons' mothers, he admitted that they all live close by and everyone 'gets along.'

"Sometimes it feels like I'm already seeing how they're gonna be as teenagers," Wilson once told Ellen DeGeneres in 2017 after appearing on her talk show. "Where they're gonna be ganging up on me."

Despite Wilson being hands-on and both physically and emotionally present with his sons, the 54-year-old also has a 5-year-old daughter from a five-year relationship with Varunie Vongsvirates — a daughter who he refuses to see.

In November 2018, a source told Us Weekly that Wilson "refuses to meet his daughter. He even checked the no visitation box in court in June… He does not want to visit [and does not] want any custody of her.”

Vongsvirates admitted that she's 'begged' Wilson to be involved in their daughter's life.

In October 2018, Wilson and Vongsvirates welcomed their daughter, Lyla Aranya Wilson, and a year later, in 2019, she told Daily Mail that she "begged" the "Wedding Crashers" actor to be a part of his daughter's life several times.

"He helps financially but it’s never been about that,” she told the publication, adding, “Lyla needs a father. It’s ironic how [Owen] keeps getting these father roles, he’s playing a father in his new movie, and he’s never met his own daughter.”

In a TikTok video, a content creator who goes by the handle @hushheadlines criticized Wilson for keeping himself out of his daughter's life but having a close relationship with his sons.

"It's not like it's the olden days. It's not 1950 and he's married [with] a secret family on the side that he's not supposed to see," she pointed out. "It's 2023, and you have three children with three different women. So why is one child less worthy of your time?"

"We don't know what exactly happened behind the scenes, what the situation is, but if he's a doting father to his sons, the poor baby girl's gonna grow up with issues," she continued.

As the public continues to engage in conversations about this private matter between Wilson and Vongsvirates, it's important to understand that each family's journey is unique, but the consequences of a strained relationship between a father and daughter can have lasting effects on both parties.

After all, the ultimate wish is for every child to be able to grow up surrounded by love, support, and the unwavering presence of those who hold a place in their hearts, including their parents.

Nia Tipton is a Chicago-based entertainment, news, and lifestyle writer whose work delves into modern-day issues and experiences.