Leonardo DiCaprio Jumped Into Frozen Lake To Save His Dogs During The Filming Of 'Don't Look Up'

The political satire film "Don’t Look Up" seemed to have a few bizarre moments while filming, with the latest incident involving lead actor Leonardo DiCaprio jumping into a frozen lake to save his dogs.

During an interview on Entertainment Weekly’s "Around the Table," which featured the director, DiCaprio, Adam Mckay, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, and Jonah Hill, DiCaprio was encouraged to tell the story by his castmates.

"The funniest thing was, Leo has these two rescue huskies that are just absolute tornadoes," McKay said.

Jonah Hill would send Mckay pictures of the ripped up couches that were in Hill and DiCaprio’s shared trailer courtesy of the two dogs.

After McKay brought up the two dogs, Lawrence immediately chimed in, urging DiCaprio to “tell the frozen lake story.”

Leonardo DiCaprio saved his dogs from a frozen lake while filming.

“Basically, they both fell in a frozen lake,” DiCaprio, 47, said of his two dogs, named Jack and Jill.

“I didn’t understand what you do in a frozen lake,” he added, alluding to the fact that he lives in sunny California for most of the year.

“One of the dogs fell in, and he jumped into the frozen lake to save the dog,” Lawrence chimed in. “As soon as he pushed the one dog out of the pond, the other one jumped in.”

DiCaprio was quick to explain that one of the dogs started licking the one that was drowning, ending with all of them in the frozen lake together.

Lawrence immediately jumped in, jokingly saying, “I’m sure you guys are all wondering, I was too, he immediately got naked in the car.”

In a successful rescue of his two dogs, many people can’t help but compare the incident to his role in the film ‘Titanic,’ especially the bit about the lake being frozen.

DiCaprio and his girlfriend, Camila Morrone, 24, rescued the Huskies in 2020, sharing a third Husky named Sally as well.

Morrone had shared a photo of her and the Husky dog, Jack, encouraging people to foster animals during the beginning of the pandemic.

“Fostering a puppy during this quarantine time has been the single best decision. For all my friends showing interest in doing this, DO IT. You won't regret it these sweet creatures need you so badly,” she wrote.

It wasn’t long before Morrone and DiCaprio revealed that they had also made the decision to foster Jack’s sister, Jill.

"And then it happened," Morrone shared, posting a photo of the siblings together. "I'm officially obsessed with fostering."

Of course, this isn’t the first time a wild set story has been revealed during the press for the movie.

During the red carpet for the world premiere of ‘Don’t Look Up’ in New York earlier this month, Lawrence revealed that she suffered an unfortunate incident while shooting.

“I lost a tooth pretty early in the filming,” Lawrence said, referring to one of her veneers falling out. “And I couldn't go to the dentist until the end of the movie, so I had to film most of the movie toothless.”

Lawrence also admitted to getting high during the filming of the movie because her character, Kate, smokes weed to calm her nerves.

"I know what you're going to say, and I wasn't pregnant [at the time],” Lawrence said during a live Q&A after a post-screening.

Lawrence reportedly smoked weed before doing a scene opposite Meryl Streep, where Lawrence didn’t have any lines.

The film ‘Don’t Look Up’ also stars Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, and Chris Evans, among other famous names.

