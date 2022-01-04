9 Weird Rules Celebs Have To Follow At The Grammys

Winning a Grammy Award from the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences means that the wider professional music society recognizes talents and spectacular work in the music industry.

Celebrities like Beyonce, Jaz-Z, Kanye West, Adele, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, and more have established themselves as big Grammy winners, and younger singers like Billie Eilish, Lorde, and Post Malone are starting to make their name in the music industry.

This year marks the 64th annual Grammy awards which will premiere live at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on January 31, 2022.

However, due to the rise of COVID-19, it might be postponed. Last year all recipients had to wear masks as there was a strict rule due to covid, but that's not the only rule that Grammy awards are known to have.

According to award-show history, the Grammy awards have lots of rules which celebs need to follow — and some of them are kind of weird.