The Rock Shares Heartfelt Request After His Beloved Dog Hobbs Passes Away

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has left fans teary-eyed after posting an emotional tribute to his dog Hobbs, who recently passed away. His post shows just how deep our bonds with our pets can go, and how they never truly leave us after they're gone, just like our human companions.

The Rock shared a heartfelt request for his beloved dog Hobbs after he passed away.

Experts say that the loss of a pet can be every bit as difficult as losing a human friend or relative, and the weight of the loss, as well as the depth of the bond The Rock shared with Hobbs, is palpable in his post.

Johnson brought his French bulldog Hobbs home in 2015 along with his brother, Brutus, when they were just puppies. Brutus sadly crossed the rainbow bridge shortly thereafter when he ate a poisonous mushroom in Johnson's backyard. But Hobbs was with him for nearly a decade, and any pet owner will instantly identify with his tribute post.

Johnson asked Hobbs to 'visit' once in a while now that he's gone.

In his post, Johnson wrote that he's felt "numb" since Hobbs left him, even as he cherished the time they had together. "We’re so grateful for every ounce of pure love he gave our entire family, and we’re so grateful he didn’t suffer long as he quietly and bravely left in the night," Johnson wrote.

“Lately, there’s been a lot that’s too big to talk about. Lonesome, lonely, heard it’s all the same," he went on to say. Experts like mental health professionals say he's spot on — grieving a pet is very similar to grieving a human relative.

An Australian study found that the way our pets support us through major life transitions or crises, like a divorce or pregnancy loss, makes their passing feel even more acute. They also found pet loss has both psychological and physiological impacts on those mourning them.

"I wonder what’s going on in his new world," Johnson went on to muse, before making a deeply emotional request of Hobbs. "Not sure how spirits work, but come back and visit every once in a while so we can get in trouble and laugh again."

Experts say people often do feel the spiritual presence of their pets after they pass on.

Johnson's "request" of Hobbs may seem a bit silly or like wishful thinking, but he's absolutely not alone. That same Australian study spoke to many pet owners who felt they have a deeply spiritual connection to their passed-on pets, with some even building makeshift altars to honor their memory.

And just like we often say we feel the presence of our passed-on loved ones — some even report feeling visited or contacted by their deceased friends and relatives — experts say many pet owners report experiencing this with their pets, too. There are even spiritualists and mediums who say they can contact passed-on pets looking to connect with their humans.

Animal communicator Danielle MacKinnon said that the bond between a human and a pet often becomes even stronger after they pass and that many deceased pets will send little messages and signals to their humans, just like many people report their departed human loved ones do.

MacKinnon also said that our departed furry friends can sense our grief. "Not only does your dog know you miss them," she wrote, "but they're actually more aware of your feelings now than ever before."

The Rock will surely always feel close to Hobbs — all that energy we put into a bond with anyone or anything doesn't just evaporate once they're gone. But if others' experiences are any indication, he just might get what he asked for and have a little "visit" with Hobbs now and then, too.

