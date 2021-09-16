Charlie Sheen Allegedly Sexually Abused 13-Year-Old Corey Haim On The Set Of 'Lucas'

In 2017, Charlie Sheen was accused of sexually abusing child star Corey Haim when he was just 13 years old.

Since then, the story has only become more complicated, having been both confirmed and denied by multiple people, including in a 2020 documentary film about the abuse and exploitation of Corey Haim and his best friend, Corey Feldman.

One thing everyone agrees upon is that Corey Haim was sexually assaulted on a movie set when he was just a young teen.

According to the initial story, Haim reportedly told other people that on the set of the movie Lucas, then-19-year-old actor Charlie Sheen raped him.

Sadly, Haim is no longer here to tell his story, as he died from pneumonia in 2010. But many other people have gone on the record to support the claim that Haim was raped. The question is, by whom?

Did Charlie Sheen sexually abuse Corey Haim?

Former actor Dominick Brascia, who has also since passed away, was the first to go on record saying that Haim told him about the incident.

Since then, more people close to Haim have spoken out and named Sheen as Corey Haim's alleged abuser when he was 13 years old. Among those speaking out against Sheen are Haim's closest pal Corey Feldman and Haim's former wife. They have since named other alleged abusers, as well.

According to Brascia's initial disclosure, "Haim told me he had sex with Sheen when they filmed Lucas. He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested."

Haim's closest friend, fellow child actor Corey Feldman, hinted about the incident in his 2013 book, Coreyography: A Memoir, but it would take him a few more years before he told the full story, including naming the alleged abuser.

"At some point during the filming [of Lucas, Haim] explained an adult male convinced him it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations, that it was 'what all guys do,'" Feldman wrote.

"So they walked off to a secluded area between two trailers during a lunch break for the cast and crew," continued Feldman, "and Haim, innocent and ambitious as he was, allowed himself to be sodomized."

Though Feldman didn't initially name Sheen as the man in the story, he said he wasn't shy about how he felt about the actor when asked about Sheen in 2011 in an interview with MovieFone.

"I'm not a huge fan of Charlie Sheen... especially the way he's affected other people that I know," he said. "Point blank, Charlie and Corey started their careers pretty much together, and Corey fought for his entire life to recover from those early experiences and to get his life together."

As an adult, Haim battled with drug addiction until his death at the age of 38.

Sheen had long been hinted to be Haim's abuser, with multiple sources saying that the young boy was too vulnerable at the time to realize he was being taken advantage of.

“He fooled him," a source said in 2016. "Corey was vulnerable, and he fell for this person. He believed, like so many victims, that he was ‘in love’ with his abuser. He was so confused by the sexual encounter, and believed it was love.”

Brascia said Haim told him he hooked up with Sheen again in his mid-to-late 20s: "He claimed he didn’t like it and was finally over Sheen. He said Charlie was a loser.”

Ironically, Brascia was accused of having sex with Haim by Haim's longtime friend, Greg Harrison, in a Facebook post in 2016. He also claimed Feldman helped cover up the scandal because he was jealous of his friend.

"Picture Judy Haim... barging into a room and grabbing a pool cue and threatening Actor-Director and pedophile Dominick Brascia, to get off her son," Harrison wrote.

Brascia denied the claims, but Judy Haim told a similar story, accusing Brascia of being the older man who targeted her son when he was just a child.

Feldman released a documentary in March 2020 called, (My) Truth: The Rape of Two Coreys, where he confirmed that it was Sheen who had allegedly raped Haim back in 1986.

Many others also claim that Haim told them himself or that they had heard about it from other people years later. This includes Feldman's ex-wife, Susannah Sprague.

She alleged that, "He shared with me that on the set of Lucas that he was raped as a little boy. He told me that it was his costar and he told me that it was Charlie Sheen that did it."

Feldman also alleged that the claims about Brascia and Haim were true as well.

In addition to Sheen and Brascia, Feldman also made additional sexual abuse claims about a few other men, including Jon Grissom who had costarred in a few of Feldman and Haim's movies, Alphy Hoffman, a nightclub owner, and Marty Weiss, a former talent manager.

Sheen continues to deny all the claims made against him. In a statement he made after the documentary was released, he said, “These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred. Period."

If you are a survivor of sexual assault or abuse, please know that you are not alone. Groups like 1 in 6 org offer free and private, gender-specific support for male survivors. Hope and healing are possible.

Editor's Note: This article was originally published on November 8, 2017 and has been updated with the latest information.