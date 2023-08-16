Police Officer's Advice To Never Offer Anyone Help & Call 911 Instead Sparks Debate — 'They Benefit From Us Never Relying On Each Other'

The world can be a cold and evil place. With many people concerned about things like getting robbed or human trafficking, it’s hard to discern who is on the up and up from who is up to no good. But one police officer’s "public service announcement" has many people up in arms, while others think it is sound advice.

The video, shared on Twitter by an account called “Stop Cop City,” was captioned, “It’s hard to explain how much I dislike this. Law enforcement telling you to never help anyone and always call the cops because you could be in danger. The police state benefits from us being afraid and never relying on each other.”

A woman named Carmen Raygoza shared her advice to anyone who comes across a person in need.

It’s hard to explain how much I dislike this. Law enforcement telling you to never help anyone and always call the cops because you could be in danger. The police state benefits from us being afraid and never relying on each other. pic.twitter.com/8nlsmq74NO — Stop Cop City (@JoshuaPHilll) August 14, 2023

Raygoza implored viewers to share the information she was about to give them with friends and family, telling them that they might just “save a life.” She went on to say, “If you see a person on the side of the road, whether it’s an elderly person, a child, anybody your age, do not pull over to help.”

She explained that if they appear to be in distress, instead of stopping to help, the best course of action is to call 911.

The officer didn’t stop there. She then described very specific situations where you should never stop, but should contact law enforcement so they can determine if it is a legitimate request for help.

The officer gave four examples of times you should not help a stranger:

1. A hitchhiker

According to Raygoza, if you come across a hitchhiker, you should never pull over and offer them a ride, or even see if they need help. Keep driving and call the police to check on them.

2. An elderly person

Surprisingly, the officer also said that you should avoid helping elderly people who appear to need your assistance as well. If they accost you in a parking lot, she advises, “Don’t help them. Mind your business.”

If you are concerned, she says you should contact security or a store associate to look into the matter.

3. A child

If a child stops you to ask for help, Raygoza advises to turn them away as well. She warns that you should not follow the child to go find their parent but should take the child into the store to advise security that they need help.

4. A late-night visitor

If you happen to have a person show up at your door in the middle of the night seeking help, Raygoza says to never, ever open the door. Reach out to the authorities and have them swing by to make sure the person is not in danger.

There was no shortage of people who thought the officer was pandering paranoia to the public.

Though there is definitely danger in the world, the poster felt that law enforcement was making people scared to help one another. They labeled it “fear mongering” and “rhetoric meant to make us afraid of each other under the guise of safety.”

In addition, other commenters shared experiences where they had helped people in need when no one else would, or times when the police did more harm than good.

But it’s not hard to understand why the police officer would dish out such harsh advice.

It is a smart decision to err on the side of caution when encountering unfamiliar circumstances. You never know what a person’s intent is, and it’s always better to be safe than sorry. Raygoza offers some great options to take if you want to help a person in need, all of which keep you out of danger.

When deciding what the best course of action is in any given situation, it’s best to use your discernment and common sense to assess the risk. If your intuition is telling you something is off, trust it and take steps to protect yourself. Making the right decision can be the difference between life and death.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington. She covers lifestyle, relationship, and human-interest stories that readers can relate to and that bring social issues to the forefront for discussion.