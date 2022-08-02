Florence Pugh & Olivia Wilde Are Feuding Over Harry Styles ‘Affair’ Ahead Of Upcoming Movie, Says Source

With just one month until the release of Florence Pugh and Harry Styles' upcoming psychological thriller, "Don't Worry Darling" rumors have emerged that actress Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde are reportedly feuding.

The two women star in the movie that Wilde also directed — her second directorial project — and it is set to premiere in September 2022.

However, fans have noticed Pugh is oddly quiet as promotion for the movie ramps up, causing speculation about what is going on behind the scenes.

Now, a source has claimed that Wilde's relationship with Styles — who appears in the movie alongside Chris Pine and Gemma Chan — may have caused tensions on set.

Did Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde feud on set of 'Don't Worry Darling'?

A source told Page Six that Pugh fell out with Wilde, 38, whe the director began dating co-star Styles.

Florence Pugh allegedly didn't approve of Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's 'affair.'

“I can tell you for a fact that Flo seeing Olivia and Harry all over each other on set did not go down well as Olivia was still with Jason when she first hooked up with Harry,” an insider told Page Six, referring to Wilde’s ex, “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis.

Sudeikis and Wilde, who share two children, announced the end of their 9-year relationship in November 2020, a month after her affair with Styles began, claims the source.

“Jason and the kids visited Olivia on set at the beginning a few times, so I think this all made people feel a little uncomfortable."

Florence Pugh hasn't done much promoting for 'Don't Worry Darling.'

As the second trailer for the movie dropped on Thursday, July 21, other stars of the film were quick to promote it to their fans and followers.

Along with Wilde, Styles shared the trailer to his Instagram feed.

However, the film's lead did not. Pugh had previously promoted the movie when the first trailer dropped last year but seems to have ceased.

Instead of promoting "Don't Worry Darling," the only thing Pugh posted on the day the new trailer was released had been a promotional poster for her other upcoming movie, "Oppenheimer."

Florence Pugh didn't reciprocate Olivia Wilde's praise for her.

After the trailer was released, Wilde shared a photo of Pugh from the movie on her Instagram story, writing: "Watching this woman work was such a f-cking thrill! Cannot wait to show you more," as well as posting a photo of Pugh on her Instagram feed, singing her praises when filming wrapped last year.

But Pugh hasn't liked, commented, or acknowledged Wilde's praises, leading fans to further speculate that there might be a bit of tension between the two women.

After filming wrapped in Februrary 2021, Pugh posted a lengthy Instagram post praising the cast and crew but did not mention Wilde by name.

This was a stark contrast from earlier in the movie's production when Pugh had expressed her excitement about working with Wilde.

"Olivia Wilde just tagged me in a picture *gasp no.1*. Olivia Wilde casted me in a film *gasp no.2* Olivia Wilde is my idol," Pugh had written on Instagram after the movie was first announced in 2020.

Sources implied Florence Pugh was not impressed by Olivia Wilde's directing.

In another post shared by DeuxMoi, an anonymous source hinted that Wilde was not involved in the film as a director as much as she should've been.

"I have it on very good authority that the director was not as involved in 'directing' as it would seem," the post read, adding that the cinematographer on set had to step in and do most of the work, which allegedly angered some of the A-list actors on set.

While the post didn't explicitly name Wilde, it didn't stop people from assuming they were referring to the "Don't Worry Darling" director, especially when pairing Pugh's radio silence on social media about the film.

The set of the movie is also where Wilde met now-boyfriend Harry Styles, causing some speculation that Pugh felt her director lacked professionalism during filming.

"The way Florence Pugh has yet to post about don’t worry darling even though there are two trailers out for it and yet she’ll post about every single other project that she’s doing right now like what did Olivia Wilde do," one fan asked on Twitter. While others have shared numerous theories about the supposed feud.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.