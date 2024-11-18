Inside Noah Kahan's Private Relationship With Brenna Nolan

Noah Kahan’s rise to fame over the last few years has been meteoric, and largely fueled by the release of his 2022 album "Stick Season." While Kahan shares intimate details about certain parts of his life with his legions of fans, he remains relatively private about others, including his relationship.

Many fans have questions about Kahan’s longtime girlfriend, and, supposedly, now-fiancée. Despite their efforts to keep their relationship private, fans have picked up on some clues.

Who is Noah Kahan’s girlfriend?

Kahan is reportedly engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Brenna Nolan. Little is known about Nolan as she stays out of the spotlight and keeps her social media accounts private. However, Kahan appeared to confirm the relationship on several occasions.

In 2022, People Magazine interviewed Kahan prior to the release of "Stick Season." At the time, he confirmed he was in a relationship.

“Kahan briefly moved to Brooklyn in May 2021, but is now back in New England, living with his girlfriend and German shepherd Penny in Watertown, Massachusetts, outside of Boston,” they detailed.

Noah Kahan is engaged to Brenna Nolan.

Fans first discovered that Kahan was engaged when he thanked his fiancée in the album liner notes for a deluxe version of "Stick Season," entitled "Stick Season (We’ll All Be Here Forever)."

According to The Knot, the message in the album booklet read, “To my fiancée, you’re the air I breathe, you are everything and whatever is left after that. I could spend the rest of my life thanking you for getting me through this, and I promise I will. I love you to the moon and back.”

Later, in an October 2024 Instagram post, Kahan thanked various people who helped him along his journey to commemorate the end of his most recent tour. Kahan wrote, in part, “I was cheered on through it all by my fiancée, by my parents and siblings, my incredible band, my management, and the extraordinary crew of folks who all gave 2.5 years of their life to this magical sequence of dreams.”

Furthermore, in a Reddit post from a year ago, a user asked if Kahan “proposed to his girlfriend recently,” as many suspected. A fan responded, “He did! I have a friend that is friends with Brenna and it was on her IG!!”

Noah Kahan's wedding is reportedly in 2025.

Distractify reported that, at one point, there was a wedding registry listed on The Knot for Brenna Nolan and Noah Kahan on September 6, 2025, in Stowe, Vermont. While the registry has since been taken down, it seems plausible it was theirs, especially with the New England location.

However, don't expect the DJ to play any of his own songs at his wedding. According to Kahan, they're too "depressing."

There's no one that's like 'I love you,'" Kahan told PEOPLE.

Noah Kahan posted on Instagram about his fiancée before they were engaged.

In 2020, Kahan shared two Instagram posts in which he tagged Nolan, seeming to credit her as the photographer and videographer. One was a video of him singing “Maine,” a song from his EP "Cape Elizabeth." The other post featured two photos and was captioned with lyrics from “Carlo’s Song.”

While Nolan’s Instagram account is private, it does seem that she has also posted pictures of Kahan. The Twitter fan account @NoahKahanBrasil shared screenshots of three photos from Nolan’s Instagram stories that she posted to wish Kahan a happy birthday.

“Love you lots and lots,” she wrote.

Noah Kahan and Brenna Nolan have been there to cheer each other on.

Although much of their life together is lived outside of the public eye, it’s clear that Kahan and Nolan are supportive of each other.

When Kahan closed his tour out at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts, his entire family came on stage to celebrate with him during his last song, “Stick Season.” Fans pointed out that Nolan was there, wearing a jersey with Kahan’s name on the back.

#noahkahan #noahkahanmusic #fyp ♬ original sound - Noah Kahan @noahkahanmusic There will never be words for these two nights. To finish off 2 years and over 200 shows at the church of New England will be something I’ll tell my grandchildren about. I am so grateful for this life, for these fans, to this unbelievable opportunity I’ve been blessed with. Thank you for helping me find my voice again. Until next time, Boston #stickseason

“There will never be words for these two nights,” Kahan said of the tour closing at Fenway. “To finish off two years and 200 shows at the church of New England will be something I’ll tell my grandchildren about.”

ALL OF NOAHS BANDS WIVES AND GIRLFRIENDS HAD THEIR LAST NAMES ON THE BACK OF THE JERSEYS AT FENWAY WITH BRENNA HAVING “KAHAN” OH MY GODDDDD pic.twitter.com/SQ2tue8Hgc — Noah Kahan Archive (@KahanArchive) August 10, 2024

Kahan has also been there for Nolan. Recently, she ran in a marathon in Portland, Maine. Kahan shared a video of her crossing the finish line on his Instagram story. He could be heard yelling, “Well done, baby!”

Noah cheering on Brenna at a marathon in Maine. She has the most supportive man the way he shouts “well done, babyy!” 🙂‍↕️ pic.twitter.com/cZFLerWMwb — Noah Kahan Archive (@KahanArchive) October 6, 2024

Noah Kahan and Brenna Nolan have made one public appearance together.

Nolan was on hand to support Kahan when he was honored at the Time 100 Next Gala on October 24, 2023, in New York. Kahan and Nolan were photographed together at the event, both wearing big smiles. Kahan also gave a toast at the gala, in which he referenced his mental health struggles and love for his family.

While Kahan has gone to many other big events, Nolan has not been present with him. For example, when he was nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammys, his mom was his date.

Brenna Nolan has inspired some of Noah Kahan’s best lyrics.

While Kahan’s music deals with a variety of topics, including mental health, something he is very passionate about, he writes plenty of beautiful love songs. Many fans believe Kahan’s relationship with Nolan inspired his newest song, “Forever.”

“And the edges of your soul, I haven’t seen yet. Now I’m glad I get forever to see where you end," Kahan sings. "I won’t be alone for the rest of my life."

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.