New Mom's Boyfriend Asks For A Paternity Test, So She Surprises Him With The Results And A Break-Up

A new mom has decided to turn the tables on her boyfriend after he asked for a paternity test months after the birth of their child.

Posting to the "r/TrueOffMyChest" subreddit, the woman described how the situation came to a head.

In her post, she detailed how her boyfriend is her first love and serious relationship, and three years in she thought they had been doing well both as partners and as new parents.

That all changed when he recently came home recently and demanded a paternity test out of nowhere.

The new mom's boyfriend demanded a paternity test despite the fact their baby looks exactly like him.

The new mom was totally blindsided by the paternity test request.

She writes, "I was putting away the dishes and he asked for one, like he was asking what was for dinner."

It struck her as especially strange given that their baby is "literally his mirror image from pictures I had seen of him when he was a baby."

When asked why he simply said he needed "certainty" that the baby was his, which the new mom same caused her instantaneous pain.

She writes, "The man I love doesn't trust me. He would actually believe that I would f--k someone else, cheat on him, and then try to pass off another man's baby as his."

She added that she has "never ever given him reason to think I would cheat on him."

After thinking about it, the new mom decided to grant the paternity test, then break up with her boyfriend once she got the results.

Since she has "nothing to hide" and "never cheated and would have never cheated on him," the new mom decided to turn the tables.

She writes, "once it's proven that he's the father, I'm ending it, leaving the same day and I am going to try my best to be a cooperative co-parent with him."

She also is hiring a lawyer to work out custody and is already searching for a new home for her and her baby.

"I hope the test was worth it to him," she wrote, concluding her post by lamenting, "what a way to start the new year, huh?"

Commenters on Reddit shared the new mom's shock and were, of course, firmly on her side.

One user theorized that her boyfriend's friends "got into his head and he’s not going to expect her to leave," while another thought "he’s cheating himself and paranoid you are doing the same."

Others thought her boyfriend was probably just having second thoughts.

As one user wrote, "he wants to leave or leave the baby...but is trying to get an excuse for that."

Another person wondered if the new mom's boyfriend might have been influenced by online misogyny.

They wrote, "A lot of the men's rights forums and incel YouTubers have been touting that every baby should have a paternity test done...[to see] if the woman might have been unfaithful."

A family law lawyer chimed in to say that they too have seen a huge increase in paternity test demands recent years — and that it tends to destroy relationships.

"This has become really common in the last 5 years. It’s really sad to see. From my experience it’s usually family members...that plant the seed for this."

"I have never seen a couple reunite once it’s happened."

And another user wrote that the boyfriend's request "sounds like an ultimatum" — and one that is going to leave him in the lurch when the new mom has the last laugh.

As they put it, "you just had a baby, you are helpless, you must do whatever I say because you are totally at my mercy and I have all the power. Well, surprise."

John Sundholm is a news and entertainment writer who covers pop culture, social justice and human interest topics.