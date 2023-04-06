Meghan Trainor Got Two Toilets Installed In Her Bathroom So She & Her Husband Will Never Be Apart—'We Hold Hands & Pee'

Meghan Trainor and her husband Daryl Sabara have no problem getting up close and personal with each other. In fact, she's even redesigned her home to ensure they do so.

The singer and former child star have been married since 2018 and share a son, Riley as well as another baby on the way.

Being married and raising a child often means you see waaaay more of your partner than you ever envisioned but for Trainor and Sabara that is no issue.

In a 2021 interview with Nicole Byer on the podcast Why Don’t You Date Me, Trainor, 29, shared that she and Sabara, 30, had bought a house together and recently completed renovations on their new home, including a feature that ensures they are never apart.

Meghan Trainor revealed that she has two toilets side-by-side so that she and Sabara can use the bathroom at the same time.

Trainor justified the reasoning behind her two-toilet bathroom, saying, “a lot of the time in the middle of the night when we’re with the baby we’ve got to pee at the same time. So I was like, ‘Can we please have two toilets next to each other?’”

At first, the contractor in charge of renovations thought Trainor was joking when she asked him to place a second toilet in the bathroom. Ultimately, he did install the extra toilet she wished for.

“We got two toilets sitting next to each other,” Trainor said. When asked if they use the toilets together, Trainor replied, “Often.”

“We pee at the same time a lot,” Trainor admitted. She claimed, “It took us a while to get there,” alleging that it took them a year to get to that particularly intimate place of using the toilets at the same time.

When news of Trainor’s couples toilets came to light, even celebrities couldn’t help but offer their opinions. Appearing on The Drew Barrymore Show, Chelsea Handler stated, "I love Meghan, so I want to support her in her decision-making. I don't think I need to do that. I feel like you can feel the effects of that just by living in close spaces."

Drew Barrymore didn't take a stand one way or the other on the two-toilet issue, though she did effusively express her love for Trainor.

"I am cheering you on, always," Barrymore said.

Trainor didn't hesitate to share the details behind her and Sabara's shared toilet habit, and she didn't seem at all ashamed of it, either.

In August 2022, Trainor shared a video of herself sitting in her double-toilet bathroom with her best friend and TikToker Chris Olsen on Instagram.

Trainor doubled-down on her and Sabara’s bathroom habits on the “Fitzy & Wippa With Kate Ritchie,” stating, "We pee together and hold hands.”

"He sits when he pees, and we are like, 'What are we doing today, baby?'"

While it’s important to make time to connect with your partner, it’s also incredibly valuable to have time to yourself, for the sake of your own mental health and the health of the relationship.

But is Trainor's bathroom design cute or codependent? You be the judge!

According to licensed social worker and certified trauma professional Silvi Saxena from Choosing Therapy, one sign of a codependent relationship is having trouble spending time alone. She defines codependency as “a pattern of unhealthy dependence on another person…where individual identities are meshed together.”

“Both partners become dependent on this type of dynamic within the relationship,” states Saxena. “A codependent relationship develops when one or both partners have underlying relationship insecurities, and often is revealed over time.”

“If you cannot bear to be away from your partner for even a short period of time, it may be a sign that you are codependent,” Saxena explains. “This is because codependents rely on their partner for validation and self-worth.”

While no one can know the true nature of anyone’s relationship from the outside, it certainly seems like Trainor and Sabara don’t take time away from each other—even for bathroom breaks.

