Man Tells Pregnant Girlfriend She Can Either 'Pay For' Or 'Replace' His Meal After She Ate All Of It

It can be frustrating when someone eats your food — especially if you were looking forward to indulging in a meal that you consider to be your favorite.

That was the reality for one man, who gave his girlfriend two options after she ate a meal he had been looking forward to enjoying.

Posting to the subreddit "r/AmItheA--hole" (AITA) — a forum where users try to figure out if they were wrong or not in an argument that has been bothering them — he revealed the events leading up.

In his Reddit post, the man, 26, explained that he and his girlfriend, 29 have been together for two years.

She's currently pregnant after agreeing to be a surrogate for her sister and her sister's husband.

"She is staying with them for now, but she comes over to my place frequently to spend time with me when she's free," he wrote.

His girlfriend often "raids" his kitchen and eats most of his food.

While he noted that it's not too bad to have his girlfriend over at his place, she often goes through his kitchen, or complains that he doesn't have anything good that will satisfy her cravings.

Recently, the man's parents came to visit him and asked if he wanted them to pick up anything while they were on their way.

"They had to pass one of my favorite restaurants to get here, so I said yes," he continued.

When they showed up, he ate some of the food they'd brought him, and put the rest in the fridge to eat for dinner later in the night.

That same night, his girlfriend came over after his parents left, and told him she was hungry and went searching for a snack.

She came out of the kitchen with his container of leftovers he'd put in there earlier, asking if it was okay if she had some of it.

"I told her yes. She came back with a plate and she didn't take some of it, she took all of it, and put all kinds of sh-t on it so we couldn't even share."

He told his girlfriend that she could either "pay for" or "replace" his meal after eating the entire thing.

Despite telling his girlfriend that she could only eat some, since he also wanted to eat the rest, she ended up finishing the entire container.

"She just ate all of what I intended to have for dinner, so I asked her to either send me money to pay for [it] so I could go get some myself, or she could make the drive and get me another order," he said.

His girlfriend refused the idea of driving to the restaurant and replacing the meal, and she didn't have any money to give him either.

The man rebutted, telling her that it would be "nice of her" to drive and get him a new meal, pointing out that he understands she has cravings, but she isn't "pregnant with my kid [and we don't] live together."

His girlfriend ended up leaving shortly after, after only eating half of the food, but he wasn't able to finish it because of what she'd put all over the food.

However, a few hours after she left, the man received a call from his mother.

"My [girlfriend had texted] her about what happened," he revealed.

His mother ended up giving him an "earful" about how inconsiderate he is for not understanding what his girlfriend is going through, and he needs to be supportive and "let things go."

A majority of people who commented on the man's Reddit post agreed that he was NTA (Not The A-hole).

"Regardless of how special the meal was, or your willingness to share it, or how much it cost you, or whatever her condiments did to its palatability, she didn't think anything about taking your whole dinner and not replacing it," one user wrote.

Another user added, "Being pregnant does not mean you can raid the fridge of a house you don't live in. She should ask prior to her fridge raiding and replace items when asked."

"It doesn’t feel like she’s taking any responsibility here, like buying the stuff she craves to keep at your place and make sure you’re stocked, or being considerate of your wants and needs," a third user chimed in.

Nia Tipton is a writer living in Brooklyn. She covers pop culture, social justice issues, and trending topics. Keep up with her on Instagram and Twitter.