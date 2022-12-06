Man Wonders If He's Wrong For Making Pregnant Girlfriend Clean Cat's Litter Box Because It’s Her 'Responsibility'

A 36-year-old man took to Reddit after an argument with his wife and her sister had him questioning whether or not he was in the wrong — claiming that they were overreacting.

He turned to the “r/AmItheA--hole” (AITA) subreddit where people would hear him out and tell him if he was right or not, but didn’t get the reaction that he probably wanted.

He claimed that even though his wife was pregnant, the cat was still her responsibility.

He opens the post by explaining that his now-28-year-old wife wanted a cat about three years ago.

“I hate cats and all animals in the house really so I was against it,” he wrote. “She wouldn’t stop talking about it [sic] so finally we made a deal. She could get a cat but it was her responsibility — I would have nothing to do with it. She agreed.”

He continues to explain how their lives have been over the last few years with the cat — she takes care of it, and he “mostly” ignores it.

However, now that they’ve gotten pregnant, things changed.

“Now she is pregnant and asked me if I can scoop the litter until she [gives] birth because of toxoplasmosis but I looked it up and as long as she wears gloves and washes her hands she should be good. So I told her absolutely not,” he explained.

According to the Mayo Clinic, “Toxoplasmosis is an infection with a parasite called Toxoplasma gondii,” and can be contracted through contact with cat feces.

The United Kingdom’s National Health Service claims that while the infection is usually harmless, contracting it for the first time during a pregnancy can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, and very rarely, birth defects.

The man decided to forego the safety risks and claimed that she should honor their initial agreement or give the cat a new home — she chose to keep the cat.

“Her sister was over and saw her doing this and flipped out at me telling [me] how dangerous it is,” he explained. “But of course, her sister is going to be on her side and overreact. I never wanted the cat so I don’t see how I’m wrong.”

Readers on Reddit all agreed and gave him a “You’re the A--hole” (YTA) rating.

Comments under the post got so heated that the subreddit’s moderators had to lock the post — meaning no one could post anything anymore.

“Get a self-cleaning litter box. Then all you have to do is toss. No scooping,” read one comment. “She really shouldn’t be around cat feces while pregnant. Even at the vet clinic where it’s literally your job to clean this stuff, we do not allow our pregnant employees to clean the cat boxes.”

Although they were genuinely trying to give helpful advice, responses to this comment were not as kind, reading “The vet clinic cares more about their employees than this man cares about his pregnant wife.”

“A man that puts a deal over his unborn child's health is an embarrassment. Not to mention a bad father already. It takes a couple [of] minutes a day. Get off your a-- and help out,” read another comment that gave him a YTA rating.

Everyone sang to the same tune, ridiculing him for prioritizing his own ego instead of helping his pregnant wife with the menial task of cleaning the litter box.

