Man Asks If He's Wrong For Refusing To Help Pregnant Wife Prep For Christmas Because He's Not Religious

Setting up for the holidays, especially Christmas, can be frustrating.

There’s so much planning to do, shopping, and decorations to be put up.

But one man doesn’t see the point in all this, which is why he’s now refusing to help his pregnant wife with any of the Christmas festivities.

The story was shared on Reddit’s “r/AmItheA–hole,” a subreddit where users from across the internet ask for advice on a conflict in their lives.

The man never celebrated Christmas, which is why he’s refusing to help his pregnant wife set up Christmas.

He first sets up the story but tells us that he’s “not religious” and doesn’t “celebrate any holidays despite my wife doing it every year for entertainment. She loves it, our boys love it so I let them just do their thing.”

Despite being five months pregnant, his wife remains very adamant about putting the Christmas festivities together. That was the original plan.

“Now she's bugging me about how I'm expected to help and shoulder the burden of the holiday celebration since she can't do it all on her own like she used to,” he writes.

“My response was a no.”

According to him, it’s about the ‘principle’ that he said no in the first place but also he’s apparently ignorant how to set up a Christmas tree.

“I told her I never signed up for this Christmas celebration stuff and that I won't be helping in any way shape or form just because she's pregnant. I told her she needed to figure it out, ask family for help or something.”

The wife (of course) pleaded with her husband, saying it wasn’t fair to their two children whom they already have.

“We went back and forth and I flat-out asked her to stop bringing it up. She's been giving me the silent treatment for days and acting like I broke some promise I made which I didn't.”

Reddit has, of course, agreed that the husband is in the wrong.

There’s a lot to unpack in this post and one of the top comments does just so.

The user points out that while he may have never set up or celebrated Christmas, it’s not terribly difficult to set up some decorations.

“You aren't diffusing a bomb,” the user wrote. “Lights, ornaments, maybe some tinsel and there you go: tree decorated. This is a seriously pathetic example of weaponized incompetence dude.”

The man also wrote how he wasn’t going to “waste his time” learning how to set up decorations.

As the user points out, spending time with your family during the holidays isn’t wasting time.

He also wrote about how he already spends time with his kids by playing with them so that should be enough.

“What does you doing the bare minimum as a dad by playing with your own kids have to do with this?” the user wrote.

Spending time with your children regardless of the holidays is the bare minimum as a parent. Just because he does that doesn’t mean he can’t set up for the holidays.

“You are barely grazing the bar man. YTA.”

