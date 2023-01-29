Man Confesses He Wants 'Absolutely No Part' Of Being A Dad Even Though His Pregnant Girlfriend Is Due In A Month

The decision to become a parent is one of the most difficult choices you can make in life when a pregnancy is planned. It’s so much harder when it was unplanned.

A 22-year-old man turned to the subreddit, r/TrueOffMyChest to confess his feelings about the bundle of joy he and his 21-year-old girlfriend are expecting.

He starts by saying that the pair have dated for about three years and thus far, the relationship has been good.

“She is an amazing person, and I am lucky to have her,” the man says, assuring readers that what he is about to say has nothing to do with loving his woman.

He was under the impression that she couldn’t have kids.

Since meeting, the young man and his girlfriend have been under the impression that her reproductive system was “screwed up” due to her being on birth control.

The supposed condition is vague. So, according to him, he didn’t pry.

He believed that she would have a hard time getting pregnant and if she did, would not be able to carry the baby to full term.

To his surprise, in June 2022, they found out that she was pregnant and agreed that she would get an abortion.

The Redditor reflects on prior conversations where his partner alluded to wanting a child though she claimed she couldn’t get pregnant.

During those talks, he told her he was not ready.

After seeing how excited she was about the pregnancy, he relented, telling her that whether or not they kept the baby was her choice and promising to support her.

The man expected to eventually come to terms with becoming a father, but as the due date approaches, he had become more and more anxious about it.

The soon-to-be-father claims that the impending baby delivery is negatively impacting his mental health.

He admits he is not a loving or caring person, saying, “I only care about myself and few people around me. I am not violent or angry, I get along well with people.

“My girlfriend loves me because I am gentle and reasonable with her but it is the case that I just do not give a single f-ck about any other living being and I don't want to be responsible for raising one.”

The distraught dad describes babies as “smelly, loud, annoying, energetic, needy, and dependent living creatures.”

His girlfriend has no idea he feels this way and according to him, “has been the happiest I've ever seen her.”

The relationship was not good before the pregnancy.

According to the poster, his relationship was not in the best place before his girlfriend got pregnant. Thus, he is afraid the stress of a baby will have a negative impact.

He also has concerns about his career. He has had the same job for eight years and due to its distance, is worried it will become an issue once the little one arrives.

Now that he is making a good living and has a trade certification, he wanted to spend a few years traveling and enjoying life before having a child. In his opinion, his girlfriend’s pregnancy “demolished” that plan.

The poster believes his partner’s belief that parenting will be a walk in the park is dead wrong. He, on the other hand, fully expects to be asked to drop everything for fatherhood.

The Redditor says he is trying to be optimistic while hiding his thoughts, but “I just cannot be fake with people. I can't look the woman I love in the face and lie through my teeth about how excited I am for this baby.”

“I am dreading it so very much that I can't even pretend to be happy about it just to make life easier for her. I hate it and I hate myself for it.”

Commenters were stunned by the man’s lack of knowledge, with one person posting, “This post is one reason why we need more sex ed.”

Another person commented, “I don’t know what to say but to get a vasectomy, now!” to which someone else responded, “Yeah, whoops.”

The comment section was in shambles as people urged him to make sure he never procreates again and marveled at his ignorance.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.