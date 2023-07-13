Man Explains Why He Believes There Are Straight Men Who Do Not Like Women And Seek Validation From Other Men

After a shocking conversation with a group of men in his football team’s locker room, a man who goes by @masionoo on TikTok came up with a theory after asking them a simple question. It was a question that none of them could answer, but when they tried to flip it on him, Mason was able to provide multiple answers, admitting that he could even go on forever answering it.

This led him to believe that straight men seem to have a fundamental flaw.

The man believes there are straight men who do not like women.

“In this world, there are straight men who do not like women,” @masionoo said in his TikTok video. “I’ll explain…I asked in a football locker room once, I said ‘hey bros, what’s something that y’all like about women that’s not sexual or physical or any of that?’” @masionoo said they were like crickets.

When the group tried to flip it on him, he answered. “I feel like women are nurturers, I feel like you can let your guard down a lot around women, I feel like you can be a lot softer around women. You don’t have to be on [any] tough guy, macho man s--t all day. I feel like it’s amazing hearing a female’s perspective for once, their sense of humor’s a lot different.”

He stopped himself from continuing, but he said that there were many reasons he liked women aside from them simply being able to provide him with physical gratification. He does, however, continue explaining how it feels like social media is also playing a large role in perpetuating this kind of misogynistic behavior.

“We see podcasts all the time, multiple podcasts, and the host’s whole topic of discussion is just degrading women and just saying how horrible ‘females’ are and why men need to put their guard up and protect themselves,” he says.

The rise of Andrew Tate certainly helped stir this kind of behavior and put this movement in motion.

There are clips going viral every day of men just being misogynistic to women who are sometimes featured on their very own podcasts. “When a motherf--ker says, like, ‘aw Mason you a lover boy?’” he says, “I’d be like ‘How are you not? Like, d--n, you don’t like your girl?’ Like, what the f--k how don’t you like your girl.”

It’s toxically masculine behavior and something he made a note of earlier as well, how men sometimes put up a “tough guy” or “macho man” act.

He thinks it’s weird, especially when these men are seeking validation somewhere else.

“So I personally, I don’t want to put a name to it, you feel me? I don’t want to get canceled, but I just want to say, don’t ignore the signs,” he says. “We can agree that there is a name for it. I’m not going to say it, but it’s just very, very weird.”

This behavior could be a symptom of internalized homophobia.

According to some of the comments, it can be deduced that what Mason is trying to say is that these men could potentially be victims of their own internalized homophobia. Studies have been done for years linking outward homophobia to “closet cases,” like one study that was published in the April 2012 issue of the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. Co-author of the study, Richard Ryan, told LiveScience, via Scientific American, that “Sometimes people are threatened by gays and lesbians because they are fearing their own impulses, in a sense they ‘doth protest too much.’”

He goes on to say that there are other warning signs for these kinds of men he finds weird, such as “Any guy that gets a thrill out of degrading women. Any guy that runs under his boys the moment after he gets done doing some sexual s--t with a girl, and he goes to them to get the satisfaction and the validation for whatever he did.”

This doesn’t mean that all men who do these things are actually just gay, it could also mean that they’re simply misogynistic. They don’t truly value the thoughts or feelings of women and so they seek validation from men, whom they actually respect.

Isaac Serna-Diez is an Assistant Editor for YourTango who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice, and politics.