Mom Tells Son He 'Ruined Christmas' By Choosing To Spend It With His Dad Instead Of His Stepdad

A mother is facing serious heat after blaming her son for ruining Christmas.

She posted the incident to the subreddit 'AITA' (Am I The A-hole), a forum where users try to figure out if they were wrong or not in an argument that has been bothering them.

In her Reddit post, she explained that she shares a 16-year-old son, Mason, with her ex-husband.

"My ex-husband and I used to argue [about] who should get Mason for the holidays back when he was little. As he got older we started letting him decide," she wrote.

For Christmas last year, Mason decided to spend the holiday with his mom, his stepfather, Nathan, and his mother's in-laws, however, he later told his mother that the experience was "terrible."

"[Mason] said Nathan and his family had little to no accommodation for his food choices," the woman shared.

"He also said he didn't feel as welcome as the other kids in the family and that Nathan forced him to share his personal stuff like his phone so that his stepnephews could watch Christmas movies."

The woman's son told her he wanted to spend Christmas with his father.

For Christmas this year, Mason told her that he wanted to see his father for the holiday, instead of spending it with his stepdad.

She, along with Nathan, was left stunned to hear Mason say that he didn't want to stay with them.

"I asked Mason when and how he agreed to this arrangement but he pointed back to what happened last Christmas and said he didn't want to basically 'have another sh-ty holiday and be miserable.'"

She argued that Mason's dad should've told her about the plans first, but Mason rebutted that he'd already decided and he "saw no need" for her opinion on the matter.

The two began to argue, where Mason told her that she was "ruining the experience" and in response, she told him that he'd "ruined Christmas" for her and his stepdad by agreeing to the arrangement.

Following that altercation, the woman then had another heated argument with Mason's father over the phone about everything.

"When I told him I'd have my lawyer call him, he backpedaled and said he wouldn't have done this if Mason didn't like it," she shared.

Her ex-husband told her not to make a big deal out of it, or else Mason would "resent" her for making him stay.

"Now Mason isn't speaking to me. Nathan is trying to convince him to stay with us because without him, our Christmas is ruined but he won't budge from the looks of it," she concluded.

Most of the people who commented on the woman's Reddit post agreed that she was in the wrong.

"So your son can decide who he wants to spend holidays with, as long as he chooses you? Get over yourself. Start thinking of your son," one user wrote.

Another user added, "He also chose to spend it with you last year, why can’t he switch off this year if you 'let him choose?'"

"I get the impression that the only reason you give him an option is so that you get to lord it over your ex when you get picked, but now that it’s gone the other way you’re throwing a tantrum."

A third user chimed in, "You let Mason decide, Mason decided. There is nothing more that needs to be said."

