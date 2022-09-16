Inside The Drama On Set Of ‘The Idol’ That Almost Ruined The Weeknd & Lily-Rose Depp’s Show

The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp's upcoming HBO "The Idol" is already filled with behind-the-scenes drama ahead of its release.

The show, which is directed and created by "Euphoria" creator Sam Levinson, is set to hit screens this year but the show reportedly almost didn't make it to fans due to tensions on set.

'The Idol' set was filled with drama, sources claim.

In April 2022, while in the early stages of filming the project, the show's original directly abruptly left due to creative differences, according to Variety.

Although HBO declined to comment on Amy Seimetz's departure, they did note that the show was taking a "new" direction.

“‘The Idol’s’ creative team continues to build, refine, and evolve their vision for the show and they have aligned on a new creative direction," HBO revealed in a statement.

"The production will be adjusting its cast and crew accordingly to best serve this new approach to the series. We look forward to sharing more information soon.”

This reportedly forced the show to have major reshoots.

Sources have spoken out against alleged treatment on set of 'The Idol.'

According to a gossip site DeuxMoi, the majority of the cast was recast except for Depp and Tesfaye.

"There was something that came out a couple of months ago saying the show was taking a different creative direction," DeuxMoi revealed in a June podcast episode, explaining that it was unclear if the show would even move forward with filming.

"But apparently there's a lot more drama behind the scenes."

On their Instagram account, the gossip account has also shared anonymous tips from actors who claim to have heard about the difficult working conditions on set.

Looks like we have some casting updates. This posted on Deux Moi’s IG story. #TheIdol Zoom into the pics. pic.twitter.com/OEH7mXdw1d — whenigetblocked (@whenigetblocked) June 19, 2022

It was reportedly tough on set too, with extras having to be okay with gratuitous nudity and portraying cult members.

With Seimetz leaving and a major creative uphaul taking place, Levison, took over directing the rest of the series. But with Levinson comes a somewhat controversial reputation.

Sam Levinson has been criticized for working conditions on 'Euphoria.'

Fans of Euphoria are well aware of the drama surrounding the TV series so many aren’t surprised to hear this show is having its own dilemmas.

Levinson reportedly feuded with actress Barbie Ferreira while making season two of the hit show, causing her to walk off set. Ferreira has since revealed that she will not rejoin the cast for season three.

"The Idol" stars Depp as an up-and-coming popstar who forms a relationship with a dysfunctional mentor, played by The Weeknd.

