Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott’s Alleged Wedding Registry Leaks Online Amid Secret Engagement Rumors

Eagle-eyed fans think Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may be engaged and planning to marry in December after spotting clues linking the makeup mogul to a very expensive list of wedding gifts.

The couple is reported to be stronger than ever since the birth of their second child, a younger brother for their daughter Stormi.

However, despite the pair posting up a storm on social media, they have not announced an engagement.

Fans believe Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have a wedding registry for a December event.

Posting their findings to a Kardashian subreddit, a fan shared a link to a wedding registry titled "MOTHER GOOSE and CACTUS JACK's Registry" — the name has now been changed to "?? ???? and ???? JACK'S registry."

Reddit

The alleged wedding is set to take place on December 10, 2022, according to the list on an online registry website Scully & Scully.

As fans pointed out, Jenner has shared videos with her daughter in which she refers to herself as "Mommy Goose" while Stormi is "Baby Goose."

She also captioned a January 2021 Instagram post, "Mommy goose."

Cactus Jack is the name of Travis Scott's record label. The URL for the registry also ends in "jackgoose1."

Fans also think the clues are located in the merchandise on the registry.

The registry includes many cactus-inspired items — which may be a home decor theme in the Scott/Jenner household.

The expensive registry features several luxury gifts fit for a multimillionaire couple including a Daum Crystal Jardin priced at $36,750.00 and a Baccarat Crystal Buddha at $8,460.00, and a Crystal Chess Set for $15K.

"Who else would be able to afford these gifts but their friends & family?" one comment on Reddit reads.

Travis Scott has previously discussed plans to marry Kylie Jenner.

Back in 2018, Scott told Rolling Stone, "We'll get married soon. I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way."

This was after the birth of their daughter, before the couple split and later reconciled, so it seems fitting that after welcoming their second child their plans to marry would have resumed.

However, given that we're still waiting to learn the name of their son, this wedding registry may be the last of the mysteries fans need to worry about!

The "Kylie Cosmetics" founder previously revealed her son's name was Wolf Webster but later backtracked and hasn't updated her followers with her son's name since — though fans have speculated that she has teased clues about the name.

While they have yet to announce their engagement to one another, the fans seemed to think they have all the evidence they need. With the second season of the family's Hulu reality TV show, "The Kardashians," set to premiere later this year, fans may have an engagement reveal to look forward to.

Kurtis Condra covers entertainment, news, and human interest topics for YourTango. He is also a poet based in San Francisco, California. You can keep up with his poetic journey on Instagram.