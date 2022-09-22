Kate Middleton Accused Of 'Glaring' At Meghan Markle In Video That Is Reigniting Feud Rumors

Over the years we have heard rumor after rumor about an ongoing feud between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle.

Now, after the world watched the sister-in-laws and their husband share numerous interactions at events and ceremonies following Queen Elizabeth II's passing, people are dissecting every last interaction between the two women.

The latest speculation comes from a video of Middleton approaching Markle in a way that people have deemed aggressive.

The video shows Meghan Markle swiftly turning away from Kate Middleton.

Markle, flanked by Prince Harry, quickly turns away from Middleton after she appeared to take a step toward her.

"Looks like the unhinged woman wants to fight," wrote on Twitter user.

KKKate allowed her staff to smear Meghan when she was pregnant, but apparently that's not enough... looks like the unhinged woman wants to fight.



Seek help KKKate. Quickly. pic.twitter.com/q8KEj81Wdj — Julia (@Julia44993) September 22, 2022

Twitter users quickly picked up on the interaction and began to discuss how Middleton had treated Markle throughout their relationship.

One user speculated that perhaps there had been a physical altercation in the past.

“Seeing this where Kate takes a threatening step towards the Duchess of Sussex, and Megan instinctively backs away, leaves me wondering if Kate has in the past puts her hands on Megan. Her behaviour is definitely sinister,” they wrote.

When it comes to the women, public opinion is often split with some supporting Middleton and the rest backing up Markle.

It is widely speculated that Markle has been mistreated by the Royal family due to her mixed race.

But, the way in which the women are pitted against one another also reeks of misogyny as there seems to be a perceived competition between the two.

The public finds it difficult to like both Markle and Middleton and feels the need to bash one in order to support the other.

Rumors of a feud between Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle have circulated for years.

In July 2016, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex began dating Markle and almost immediately, the rumors of the alleged disdain between Middleton and Markle began.

The women were first introduced in 2017 at Kensington Palace and were soon painted as rivals by the media.

After Markle and Prince Harry married in May 2018, reports circulated that the bride made her sister-in-law cry at a dress fitting.

After leaving the Royal family with Prince Harry in 2020, Markle later alleged that Middleton was the one who made her cry but later apologized.

Since then, the media has been relentless in looking for interactions between the two that point to an ongoing feud.

Prince Harry and Markle's mutual decision to step back from their Royal duties only ratcheted up the hate for Markle and the speculation about the family’s inner workings.

The latest incident that occurred during a walkabout in the days after the Queen's passing once again sent tongues wagging.

Every picture taken where the women are in close proximity is dissected and given a negative story.

Whether you believe there is a feud or not, one thing is for sure. The media will continue to watch Markle and Middleton's every move in hopes of breaking another dramatic story.

