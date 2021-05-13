Kat Dennings And Andrew W.K. Are Engaged! A Look At Their Whirlwind Romance

Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. are engaged, according to adorable announcements shared on their Instagrams.

“Don’t mind if I do,” Dennings captions three snaps of her showing off her jewels and kissing her fiancee. W.K. — or Wilkes-Krier — shared the same three photos with a ring emoji as his caption.

Dennings’ “Dollface” costars, Brenda Song and Shelley Hennig, flooded her comments with messages of congratulations along with many other supportive fans.

The “Wandavision” star has been showing support to her musician beau for the past number of weeks by promoting his new releases on her social media and updating her Instagram bio to include a link to his online store.

W.K, who describes himself as “the God of partying,” is due to release his fifth rock album this September.

How long have Kat Dennings and Andrew W.K. been together?

In May 6 press release for his newest single, “I’m In Heaven,” W.K. revealed that he had, “recently begun dating actor Kat Dennings,” but didn’t specify exactly when they became an item.

The statement also revealed that the pair met in Los Angeles earlier this year.

Dennings, 34, made it social media official with W.K. at the end of April when she shared a snap of W.K, 42, with a love heart caption.

However, she had previously tweeted a joking meme of W.K. in early April, so it’s possible there was something brewing between the pair then.

W.K. may also have been a longtime celebrity crush of Dennings as she replied to an image of the musician back in 2014 to tell him he was a “Tall drink of milk.”

@AndrewWK You are a tall drink of milk AWK — Kat Dennings (@OfficialKat) August 24, 2014

Did Kat Dennings date Tom Hiddleston?

Yes! Dennings and Hiddleston dated back in 2010, when the two were working together on Thor.

Hiddleston famously played Loki and Dennings played Darcy Lewis, the same character she reprised in Thor: The Dark World and WandaVision.

Fortunately for W.K. the former couple broke up that same year.

Is Andrew W.K. still married?

Probably not...

The previously mentioned press release also revealed that W.K. had begun “amicable divorce proceedings” in 2019, following the breakdown of his marriage to Cherie Lily.

It’s unclear if their divorce has been officially finalized but, clearly, that hasn’t stopped W.K. from moving on and planning future nuptials.

Lily is a music producer, fitness pro and dancer, according to her social media profiles. She married W.K. in 2008.

There doesn’t appear to be any bad blood between the former couple as Lily follows both W.K. and Dennings on Instagram.

She also tweeted to congratulate her ex on his new music back in February.

Dennings has kept her love life quiet for the past number of years but did date Josh Groban for two years before parting ways in 2016.

"It was a mutual breakup,” sources said at the time, “They are still friends and care about each other, but it's not the right time for them now as a couple."

Alice Kelly is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York. Catch her covering all things social justice, news, and entertainment. Keep up with her on Twitter for more.