Why JLo And Ben Affleck Broke Up The First Time Around

Bennifer 2.0 is all anyone is talking about after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were spotted vacationing together in Montana over the weekend — and everyone is wondering if the media’s favorite couple is back together.

The possible reunion follows recent news about their individual splits from their partners.

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas broke up back in January because Armas didn’t want to live in Los Angeles, where Affleck lives to be near his children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. The split was said to be mutual, with no bad blood between the two.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez officially ended their engagement in mid-April. The couple seemed to be having issues that couldn’t be resolved, and Lopez often talked about her inability to trust him after cheating rumors.

Shortly after Lopez and A-Rod split, Affleck was seen being chauffeured to Lopez’s Bel-Air mansion multiple times, and then the Montana getaway happened.

Affleck and Lopez often kept in touch over the years, but never seemed to show signs of reigniting their old flames until now, which begs the question: Why did they break up in the first place?

Why did Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck break up the first time?

The couple first got together in 2002 during the filming of their movie, "Gigli."

They planned to marry in Santa Barbara in 2003, but ran into some issues and the wedding was delayed, reportedly because of the media.

Essentially, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were too popular as a couple to get married.

The venue they wanted to get married in had another ceremony booked on the same day, and it was felt it would have caused too many problems for the other couple and for other hotels in the area for the two events to happen so close together.

In a statement, Lopez said, "When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate 'decoy brides' at three different locations, we realized that something was awry."

After the delayed nuptials came the official split in 2004. They never rescheduled their wedding and instead broke up, neither party commenting why until years later when Ben Affleck spoke about it during his appearance on the British TV show "Live" in 2008.

The couple has also said they felt relentlessly hounded by the press and media tabloids, something they depicted in Lopez's music video for "Jenny from the Block."

"I think Jen and I made a mistake in that we fell in love, we were excited and maybe too accessible," Affleck explained. "I don't think either of us anticipated the degree to which it would take on a world of its own."

Jennifer Lopez didn’t say anything further about the end of their relationship until a 2016 interviewed with People Magazine.

"We didn't try to have a public relationship," she said. "We just happened to be together at the birth of the tabloids, and it was like, 'Oh my God.' It was just a lot of pressure ... I think different time different thing, who knows what could've happened, but there was a genuine love there."

The rise of media tabloids ended Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, but maybe now’s the time to reignite the old flames? Affleck’s longtime buddy Matt Damon sure hopes so, sharing his thoughts on the matter. “I love them both! I hope it’s true, that would be awesome.”

Alex Rodriguez is said not to be thrilled about the rekindled romance between JLo and Affleck.

A source close to Rodrigues told E! News, "He truly thought they would be able to make it work and reconnect. He has been reaching out to J.Lo trying to meet with her and she has been very short with him."

Rodriguez is though to be heartbroken to hear the news about his ex moving on so quickly.

And speaking of exes, Garner is, in contrast, not at all interested in the news surrounding her ex-husband.

A source told E! News that Garner "doesn't want to be a part of the circus or media attention in any way."

"She's trying to live her life and raise her kids and the last thing she wants to be doing is be dealing with Ben's love life," the insider explains. "Her focus is always on the kids' happiness and Ben being a good father."

The pair have 3 children together — Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9.

Lopez shares 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

The Latin superstar insists that her relationship with Affleck is just friendly, but no one seems convinced.

We’ll just have to see where it goes from here.

Isaac Serna is a writer who focuses on entertainment and news, social justice and relationships.