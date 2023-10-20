Yes, 'Karens' Are A Problem — But There's An Even Bigger Issue Lurking In Some Of Those Videos

If you have ever worked in customer service or have been to a restaurant or retail store, you’ve likely encountered the raging, difficult customers that we’ve dubbed as “Karens.” They mostly consist of middle-aged women having meltdowns over too little ketchup on their fries or their shoe size being unavailable.

Karens are not limited to just women. There are a handful of angry men who have no problem storming into a fast-food restaurant and chewing out a 16-year-old behind the counter if they are missing a chicken nugget from their order instead of recognizing that mistakes happen and politely asking for a new order.

When we see these interactions, we may ask ourselves what is wrong with these people and why they completely lack common courtesy. We may believe that they are just plain rude and have no self-awareness.

However, there may be a hidden reason that may not be so apparent to the rest of the public, and it is actually rather heartbreaking.

Some of these ‘Karens’ may be experiencing a mental health episode.

People who may be labeled as “mean” or “crazy” could very well be dealing with an underlying issue, promoting a strong emotional reaction out of them even when what they are acting up over seems minor.

While an incorrect food order or receiving clothes in the wrong size is just a frustrating inconvenience to most of us, it can trigger angry outbursts from those with mental health issues, and they may take it out on whoever is in front of them.

People who struggle with anxiety and depressive disorders tend to experience an unhealthy amount of anger since they are often overwhelmed with constant worry and fear. Studies have also shown that anger can make us act more impulsively while underestimating the possible bad outcomes.

Anger often results in burnout and exhaustion. If you’re tired, you know that you are likely to snap at someone over the smallest things. Imagine feeling that way all the time?

Earlier this year, there was a video circulating of a woman confronting a maintenance worker in her apartment building as he was waiting outside of a tenant’s door to complete some work on her apartment.

The woman believed that the maintenance man was somehow after her and wanted to fix her air conditioner and heater. “I’ve given instructions to the management company that I don’t want anything changed on my air conditioner or my heater,” she can be heard telling the worker rather aggressively.

Even after he informs the woman that he is at the building to do work for another tenant and to have a good day, she tells him to “stop stalking USA English-speaking people.” When the man tells the woman that he was born and raised in the U.S., she says, “I’m not stalking you, sir! You’re stalking me.”

While her claims are ridiculous, and thankfully the man seems to get a kick out of the situation instead of being rude back, the woman’s behavior is concerning and may be a sign of mental illness.

Her racism, irritation, and paranoia may imply an underlying mental condition.

Though she may come off as entitled and obnoxous, she very well just may be mentally ill.

Other "Karens" have exhibited similar behavior. Another video depicted a woman arriving at a pizza restaurant to pick up pies that she ordered earlier in the day.

When the pies were not yet ready when she got there, she lost it on the restaurant staff. “It was eight pizzas and I’m wondering why it was more than 30 minutes late?!” she yells at the employees, who explain to her that there were other orders ahead of her that had to be prepared.

The woman threatens to call corporate on the restaurant staff before storming out.

Again, we may see this video and scratch our heads wondering why the woman is making such a scene over pizzas. Yet she could be dealing with issues much more serious.

According to the CDC, our mental health includes our emotional, psychological, and social well-being. It also determines how we act, handle difficult situations, and make choices. If our mental health is worsened by an underlying condition, it could certainly make us act aggressively and unreasonably.

This does not mean that “Karens” behaviors should be overlooked. Just like us, customer service workers are human beings who are exhausted and overwhelmed themselves, yet still plaster a smile on their faces and help us out even while being hollered at. It is our civic duty to stand up for them as they are endlessly ridiculed.

However, the next time we see a raging Karen in public, it is important to note that their anger could stem from poor mental health. While their behavior should not be excused as acceptable, we should not jump to the conclusion that they are bitter people at heart.

They could be dealing with some very serious mental health issues that turn a drink with not enough ice into the end of the world. These "Karens" could just be normal people battling their own demons.

