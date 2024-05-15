Kansas City Chiefs Kicker Gives Commencement Speech Arguing That Women Are Misguided In Prioritizing Job Promotions Over Homemaking

In a commencement speech to Benedictine College on May 11, Harrison Butker delivered a passionate speech that’s now cost him a great deal of public backlash. Surprisingly, the Kansas City Chiefs kicker’s mention of Taylor Swift was far from the most controversial thing he said.

From encouraging women to “embrace their vocations” of motherhood over careers, bashing COVID-19 lockdowns and policies, and even making sinful attacks on Pride Month — there’s no shortage of controversy to indulge in.

Kansas City Chiefs Harrison Butker relayed his ‘hard truths’ in a Benedictine College commencement speech labeled homophobic, misogynistic, and blatantly ignorant.

Imagine sitting in a cap and gown, ecstatic to graduate, only to be told by your commencement speaker that your life “only truly starts” when you get married or have children. Imagine advocating for Queer spaces at your Catholic liberal arts college, only to have your identity dismissed and your upcoming month of Pride celebrations deemed “sinful.” Having to make the horrible, hard, and life-altering decision to have an abortion — only to be called a “murderer” on one of the most exciting days of your life.

It’s exactly what Butker said in his commencement address, alongside calls to action for Benedictine students to stand up against “the chaos” of the world — not war, genocide, injustice, or discrimination, but rather gay parents, working women, and COVID-19 masks and policies.

“Last year, I gave the commencement speech at my Alma Mater, Georgia Tech,” he said, after admitting he initially turned down Benedictine’s invitation. He argued that especially considering he wasn't a professional public speaker, he “thought one commencement speech was more than enough.” Turns out, thousands of critics, including many graduates at Benedictine, argued that it was one too many.

However, despite many who’ve spent today wishing he’d turned down the speech, Butker said he’d been chosen by God to relay his “hard truths” to Benedictine students.

Starting strong with misogyny and wrapping it up with opinions about “tyrannical diversity, equity, and inclusion” programs, he said his “no fluff” speech was perfect for defining the college’s graduating class in their next chapter.

Arguing women are told ‘blatant lies’ to pursue work, he urged those graduating to embrace homemaking, motherhood, and marriage — ‘Serve your man’s career.’

“For the ladies present today … I want to speak directly to you briefly because I believe it is you, the women, who’ve had the most diabolical lies told to you,” he said. “How many of you are sitting here now, about to cross the stage, thinking about all the promotions and titles you’ll get in your career? I’d venture to guess that most of you are most excited about your marriages and the children you’ll bring into the world.”

“[My wife] embraced the most important title of all: the homemaker,” he said, without failing to mention that “There’s a lie people have been told that men are not necessary in the home or community.” Men, according to Butker, “set the tone” for culture, society, and reality that ensures order and peace.

Alongside his misogynist remarks about working women, many have called out his hypocrisy, neglecting his wife’s “previous dream” of having a career but also his mother’s unearthed accolades.

“His mom has a Master’s degree and is a physicist,” @katschats3 shared on TikTok. “I’m not a clinical psychologist, but are there some mommy issues here?”

Of course, in alignment with comments on modern women, he saved space to reap the benefits of his teammate’s girlfriend’s stardom — including Taylor Swift’s “familiarity breeds contempt” lyric, which was surely not written for him to adopt.

Alongside Taylor Swift's quotes, Butker condemned LGBTQ+ ‘ideologies,’ working women, COVID-19 policies, and even Pride Month.

“While COVID might’ve played a large role throughout your formative years, it is not unique,” Butker said. “Bad policies and poor leadership have negatively impacted major life issues. Things like abortion, IUVF, surrogacy, euthanasia, as well as a growing support for degenerate cultural values and media all stem from the pervasiveness of disorder.”

Proudly condemning pro-choice movements and COVID-19 protections, Butker also expressed his distaste for President Biden, calling him “delusional” in his support for a woman’s right to choose. “From the man behind the COVID lockdowns … [who’s] been so vocal in his support for the murder of innocent babies … to the people pushing dangerous gender ideologies onto the youth of America.”

Olivia Julianna on TikTok looked beyond the egregious speech, piecing together the broader story of Butker, the Kansas City Chiefs, our election year, and yes, even Taylor Swift.

APN Photography / Shutterstock.com

“They have a political problem because Travis Kelce is a big liberal,” she said, arguing the team “needs a player” that can draw back in the conservative viewership. “That’s exactly what Harrison Butker is. I know a political strategy when I see one.”

While people continue to debate the content of Butker’s graduation speech, many are using it as a broader call to action. Not the kind that urges people to be “loud” in their ignorance.

Institutionally, there’s still a great deal of divide, misogyny, and homophobia that needs to be addressed. It’s ingrained in our colleges, workplaces, and apparently, even our favorite football teams.

