Why People Think Benny Blanco Cheated On Selena Gomez With Her Best Friend

For the last few months, pop culture fans across the globe have been enamored with Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s relationship. The musical pair, who were first linked in 2023, according to People, announced their engagement in December 2024.

While the couple appears to be thrilled with the progression of their relationship, even collaborating on an album called "I Said I Love You First," there are now signs that trouble may be brewing between the two. While it’s all just conjecture, some fans are convinced something serious is going on.

Some people are theorizing that Benny Blanco cheated on Selena Gomez with her best friend.

Blanco, whose real name is Benjamin Joseph Levin, may be the reason that Gomez recently unfollowed Theresa Marie, the woman she once described as her best friend, on Instagram. According to a report from the Daily Mail, Blanco and Marie were seen at a restaurant together without Gomez.

While at the restaurant, Blanco was approached by a fan and popular TikTok content creator named Harry Daniels. Daniels sang a snippet of Gomez’s hit “Same Old Love” and then asked Blanco if he could come to the wedding to sing as well. Blanco was confused, and the woman sitting across from him laughed. Although she’s not very visible in the video, fans have identified her as Theresa Marie.

Since the sighting, fans noticed that Gomez unfollowed Marie on Instagram. Marie still follows Gomez, however. The last time Gomez and Marie were seen together was in a trio of Instagram photos Marie posted to her account on March 9, in which they appeared to be celebrating a birthday with another friend.

The story has evolved from there, with some fans now speculating that Blanco subscribes to Marie’s OnlyFans page, which also played a role in the drama. An X user known only as @myohmytay shared a thread with information regarding the alleged conflict between the couple. According to them, the rumors are true.

Has Benny Blanco cheated on Selena Gomez with… her best friend? 😥



🪡 Here’s the thread with all the details: pic.twitter.com/o9LcgQBlcs — 💎 (@myohmytay) April 30, 2025

In the thread, they referenced a post from the account WorldwideSelG Media, which shared photos of Gomez in Los Angeles with other friends, Ashley Cook, Raquelle Stevens, and Courtney Lopez. The implication was that Gomez had been going through a difficult time and met up with the three friends “to probably talk about it.”

Some fans were not quite so convinced that whatever went down between Gomez and Marie had anything to do with Blanco.

According to the Daily Mail, Gomez dedicated a post on Instagram to Marie in 2019. In the caption, she wrote, “I met Theresa five years ago. We worked together and became best friends … I saw how capable she was of achieving her dreams. I wanted nothing more than to see her pursue them and soar. And here you are making it happen, T. I love you and I am so proud of you.”

Based on a tribute like that, one would assume something serious had to happen between Gomez and Marie for one to sever ties with the other. However, given the passage of time, it’s also possible that the two just grew apart. Reddit users certainly thought something else was behind Gomez’s reason for unfollowing Marie.

Selena Gomez was seen with Ashley Cook, Raquelle Stevens and Courtney Lopez in Los Angeles pic.twitter.com/S2PUFnm1HM — WorldwideSelG Media | Fan Account (@WWSGMedias) April 29, 2025

One Redditor shared a link to gossip site The Tab’s interpretation of the situation in the r/popculture forum. Commenters made their opinion clear. “Who would be dumb enough to fumble SELENA like that?” one asked incredulously. “I’m gonna need more evidence than some random Justin fan on Twitter,” another added.

This theory is based on flimsy rumors that are yet to be confirmed.

It’s important to remember that fans’ supposed theory about Gomez and Blanco is based on a sighting of Blanco and Marie at a restaurant and Gomez unfollowing Marie on Instagram. These two things may be completely unrelated.

There is no solid evidence to back up any of these allegations other than fans’ rampant imaginations. Perhaps we shouldn’t be so quick to believe everything we hear on the internet.

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.