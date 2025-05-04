Details On Jim Cantore’s Girlfriend, Meteorologist Jobie Lagrange

Over the years, Jim Cantore has become one of the most recognizable faces from The Weather Channel, covering storms across the country with his trademark sense of humor. Despite his large television presence, little was known about Cantore’s love life until recently.

Cantore and Louisiana-based meteorologist Jobie Lagrange recently revealed they are dating, which has brought a renewed interest in Cantore’s personal life and ignited curiosity about Lagrange. The couple appears to want to stay relatively private, but that hasn’t stopped internet sleuths from learning all that they can about the pair.

Who is Jim Cantore’s girlfriend?

Jim Cantore is dating fellow meteorologist Jobie Lagrange, who lives and works in Louisiana. The two chose to keep their relationship private until last year, when Lagrange opened up about dating Cantore in an interview and Cantore shared photos of Lagrange on his Instagram account.

Before Lagrange, Cantore was married to a woman named Tamra for almost 20 years. He has two children, Christina and Ben. Lagrange is also a single mom and said that family values were something the couple bonded over.

In November 2024, Lagrange got a new job at KATC Channel 3 in Lafayette, Louisiana, as a multi-media journalist and meteorologist. According to the Acadiana Advocate, Lagrange shared how excited she was for her new venture in a Facebook post.

“This first week has been amazing, and I can’t wait to be able to keep you all informed on both the news and the weather from the place that’s so central to our South Louisiana culture,” she said.

Lagrange has since shared photos from her time working at KATC, like one taken with chief meteorologist Rob Perillo using a monitor to wish her daughter, Emi, a happy eleventh birthday.

The Acadiana Advocate also shared that Lagrange had just graduated the previous summer from the University of Louisiana at Monroe with a degree in atmospheric science. After graduation, she worked as an intern at the National Weather Center.

Cantore and Lagrange met before they started dating in 2023.

Lagrange shared with the Acadiana Advocate that she first met Cantore in June of 2023, when she was still in college. At the time, they did not want to begin publicly dating and eclipse the work that Lagrange was doing. “I did not want him to overshadow anything I was doing or receive favoritism because I was dating him,” she said. “So we didn’t [begin] dating until I graduated and received my job opportunity.”

Cantore and Lagrange apparently first connected when Lagrange shared a video that went viral. “I remember he reached out to me about his shared experiences after I shared on social media the challenges of being a parent while managing your career,” she said.

Lagrange praised Cantore’s “down-to-earth” manner, saying, “I think what I like most about Jim is that he is so humble and sweet. His experiences have made him so down-to-earth. Jim will tell you he grew up like any other normal kid and had humble beginnings.”

While Cantore has been relatively quiet about the relationship, he did seem to break the news they were dating with an Instagram post from September 2024. “Little did I know when I brought my sweet date @just_jobie_ to @euphoriagreenville she was going to bring the Louisiana heat with her,” he wrote in the caption. “One of the hotter years for this one of a kind festival of eats and feels in the upstate of South Carolina.”

There is a significant age difference between Cantore and Lagrange.

One thing that might raise some eyebrows among Cantore fans is the age difference between him and Lagrange. He is 60 while she is 31. While some will undoubtedly find fault with the 29-year difference, Lagrange took it in stride when she was interviewed by the Acadiana Advocate.

“People forget we are people also with stories. I know once we went public, a lot of people would have opinions. But to me, age is not important when that person brings you peace, and he truly does,” she said of their relationship.

Despite the potential naysayers, Cantore and Lagrange have clearly found happiness with each other.

