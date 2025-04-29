How Bill Belichick Reportedly Met 24-Year-Old Girlfriend Jordon Hudson & Why Their Relationship Is Being Called ‘Elder Abuse’

Bill Belichick, the head football coach at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, has recently been making headlines after his girlfriend Jordan Hudson interupted an interview with CBS Sunday Mornings after they asked Belichick about how the couple met. The couple's relationship has been under scrutiny, largely due to the significant age difference between them, with Belichick being 73 and Hudson being 24.

The couple didn't make their relationship public until September 2024, after Hudson welcomed him to Instagram when he first joined the social media platform. They ended up making their red carpet debut later that year at the American Museum of Natural History gala in December, and even rang in the New Year together.

How did Bill Belichick meet his girlfriend Jordan Hudson?

According to TMZ, the publication acquired a photo of Hudson and Belichick on the day they met. The photo was taken at some point in February 2021 after Belichick sat next to Hudson on a flight they were both on from Boston to Florida.

Sources claimed that the couple met on that flight, and at one point, Belichick had leaned over to ask Hudson about the schoolwork she was studying. The two quickly hit it off. TMZ learned that Hudson and Belichick had talked about Hudson's "Deductive Logic" textbook, and the conversation was allegedly "so good" that Belichick autographed the inside cover.

The two eventually exchanged contact information and remained friendly throughout the majority of the flight. It wasn't until Belichick broke things off with his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, that the two became romantically involved.

Hudson gave the public an inside look at their relationship after posting about their anniversary.

In a post to her Instagram on February 11, shortly after the couple walked the red carpet together at the NFL Honors, Hudson posted a photo of her and Belichick's hands around her waist at the event to celebrate their "meetiversary," which she said happened the same day in 2021.

"February 11th, 2025 [to] February 11th, 2021," Hudson wrote in her caption. "Happy Meetiversary @billbelichick — Cheers to the fact that you still let me give you lengthy philosophical lectures four years later."

Hudson seemingly confirmed that they met on that 2021 flight and discussed her college schoolwork. In the second slide of the post, Hudson showed the note that Belichick wrote inside her textbook. "Thanks for giving me a course on logic! Safe travels," he wrote. Hudson even added several hashtags in her post, including "#Ironic" and "#LoveIsNotLogical."

Hudson shut down questions during an interview about the details of her relationship with Belichick.

During an interview on "CBS Mornings," Belichick was asked how he and Hudson had first met. However, before he could answer, Hudson interrupted from a seat off-camera: "We're not talking about this."

Belichick did not answer, and apparently, CBS News correspondent Tony Dokoupil, who had been interviewing Belichick about his upcoming biography, "The Art of Winning: Lessons from My Life in Football," said that Hudson was present throughout the interview.

"Jordan was a constant presence during our interview," Dokoupil told NBC News. Dokoupil had initially asked Belichick how he handles outside opinions about his relationship with the 24-year-old, which Belichick answered, "Never worried about what anybody else thinks."

"How did you guys meet?" Dokoupil then asked. The video then cut to a camera that showed Belichick's back and Hudson sitting at a desk in the background, where she immediately shut down the question.

"No?" Dokoupil replied after Hudson claimed they weren't talking about how the two met. "No," she responded. Of course, this exchange only prompted people on social media to question the dynamic between Hudson and Belichick.

Their relationship was described as being 'elder abuse.'

During an episode of the "Megyn Kelly Show," Kelly expressed concern about Belichick's mental health given the level of control that Hudson seemed to have during his interview with CBS. Kelly pointed out that if the situation were reversed and it was an older woman dating a controlling younger man, "we'd be accusing him of elder abuse and asking whether he’s guilty of coercive control, and whether this woman is OK."

Kelly continued, "And honestly, I’ve got all those same questions here." She then noted that she doesn't think "we're ever going to get any answers," before calling Hudson a "monster" for "completely trying to control" Belichick's responses.

"If the spouse is going to be anyplace, they’re normally, like, behind, out of sight, from both the interviewer and interviewee, so as to not be a distraction," Kelly explained. "Not only was she in sight, but she was a constant distraction. I’m concerned for him."

Despite the backlash that Belichick's interview has brought to their relationship, Hudson herself doesn't seem fazed, at least according to her social media posts. The only glimpse into her reaction to everything that has been said about her on social media came after she retweeted a post on X that said, "I see a woman who cares about her man and doesn’t want him to be screwed around by the media."

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.