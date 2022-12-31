Pierce Brosnan Has The Perfect Response To Friends Who Suggest His Wife Get Weight Loss Surgery

One thing everyone can agree on is that commenting on someone else’s body is in poor taste.

That didn’t stop one of Pierce Brosnan’s friends from suggesting that his wife of twenty years, Keely, undergo weight loss surgery. But it was Brosnan’s response that got people to talking about the beautiful way he defended his spouse.

Pierce Brosnan shut down his friend's comments about his wife's weight.

In September 2022, it was reported that the former James Bond actor revealed his inner circle's insensitive approach to Keely's weight gain.

“Friends offered her surgery to reduce her weight,” he stated, according to The Irish Mirror.

In the years since the couple met back in 1994, Keely has birthed and raised children, so understandably is not the same size she was back then.

Still, Brosnan is as in love with the woman he married as he was twenty years ago. He told those who were focused on her weight that he loved her for who she was as a person as well as her beauty.

Brosnan says he loves Keely at any size.

He went on to say, “But I strongly love every curve of her body. She is the most beautiful woman in my eyes. And also because she had our five children."

He went on to defend his wife, commenting, “In the past, I truly loved her for her person, not only for her beauty, and now I’m loving her even more that she is my children’s mother. And I am very proud of her, and I always seek to be worthy of her love.”

The couple met in Cabos San Lucas in 1994 just one year before he starred in James Bond, Golden Eye. According to Brosnan, it was love at first site when he laid eyes on Keely.

"Wherever I went in the world I missed her, and I’d send her tickets to come so we could be together. We just seemed to fit," he told People of the initial stages of their relationship.

“I found a great woman in Keely Shaye. Not if I searched a million times over would I find one as good.”

The couple have two children together, Dylan and Paris. Brosnan also has three children from a prior marriage to Cassandra Harris, who sadly died of ovarian cancer back in 1991.

After her death, Brosnan adopted her two children from a previous relationship, Charlotte, and Christopher. Unfortunately, Charlotte also passed away from ovarian cancer in 2013.

Back in 2019, the actor spoke highly of his wife, telling outlets, “I love her vitality, her passion. When Keely looks at me, I go weak at the knees." They married in 2001 surrounded by family and friends in Mayo, Ireland.

Keely recently made headlines for dropping over 100 pounds. But the most wonderful thing about her is the way she gives back and cares about others.

Brosnan and Keely are philanthropic and lend their time to many causes, including environmental agenda and the fight against AIDS.

NyRee Ausler is a writer from Seattle, Washington, and author of seven books. She covers lifestyle and entertainment and news, as well as navigating the workplace and social issues.