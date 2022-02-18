Jake Gyllenhaal Finally Addresses Taylor Swift’s ‘All Too Well’ & Why It Has 'Nothing To Do' With Him

Jake Gyllenhaal has finally broken his silence on something Swifties have been dying to know — his thoughts on Taylor Swift’s song "All Too Well."

Ever since Swift released her album "Red" in 2012, there have been many rumors about which songs from the album were about Gyllenhaal.

Gyllenhaal and Swift only dated for three months back in 2010, however, their relationship has become the subject of much speculation in the past year after Swift's rerecorded version of the album stirred up their past.

Swift released a music video, starring Dylan O'Brien and Sadie Sink, that appeared to probe her and Gyllenhaal's relationship, age gap and break up, leading many to echo her apparent negative feelings about the actor.

Swift has had her chance to put her thoughts to music, but Gyllenhaal's perspective has been largely a mystery. Until now.

Gyllenhaal has finally broken his silence and fans might be surprised to hear his thoughts.

What was Jake Gyllenhaal's response to 'All Too Well' by Taylor Swift?

In an interview with Esquire, Gyllenhaal claimed the song has "nothing to do with me."

"It’s about her relationship with her fans,” he said. “It is her expression. Artists tap into personal experiences for inspiration, and I don’t begrudge anyone that.”

Jake Gyllenhaal also talked about receiving hate from Taylor Swift's fans.

After fans witnessed the music video of the 10-minute version of "All Too Well" which included new lyrics that appeared to show Swift's true feelings about their relationship, they were outraged at Gyllenhaal.

As a result, Gyllenhaal's social media was flooded with negative comments even causing him to disable his comments.

“At some point, I think it’s important when supporters get unruly that we feel a responsibility to have them be civil and not allow for cyberbullying in one’s name,” he explained.

That led him to the discussion of “anger and divisiveness” and the responsibility of people thinking about what they put out there.

He said, “My question is: Is this our future? Is anger and divisiveness our future?”

Jake Gyllehaal claims he has not heard Taylor Swift’s album ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’.

After concluding his discussion, he was asked if he had listened to ‘Red’. He denied, however, acknowledged the attention on him because of it. He said, “I’m not unaware that there’s interest in my life.”

However, as much attention he has gotten for it, he wanted everyone to know that he is doing well in his life.

He said, “My life is wonderful. I have a relationship that is truly wonderful, and I have a family I love so much. And this whole period of time has made me realize that.”

