Why Jacob Elordi Says The 'Euphoria' Set Is 'Like Being In Hell' Amid Working Condition Concerns

Earlier this year, 'Euphoria' star Jacob Elordi revealed that working on the set of the acclaimed HBO show sometimes feels "like being in hell."

In a January 2022 interview with Thrillest, Elordi, who plays the controversial character, Nate Jacobs, on the show, opened up about season two's New Year's Eve party scene, which took him and the cast days to film.

“The thing is, we do it for so long,” Elordi said. “We shot that party for over a week, so very quickly it’s like being in hell. It’s like being in a party that you don’t want to be in. At all. And you can’t wait [to leave].”

'Euphoria' cast members frequently mention their grueling working conditions.

Elordi hasn't been the only cast member who's spoken out about the long-working hours on the 'Euphoria' set. Maude Apatow, who plays Lexi, told Thrillest that sometimes shoots lasted all night.

“We would start at 6 p.m. and go until whenever the sun would rise — 5 a.m. — and we were so tired!” Apatow explained.

“There were certain days, or at least for a couple hours at a time, where we would all be hanging out in the green room together, and it would feel fun like we’re all hanging out, but mostly we were all just trying to nap.”

However, a background actress from season two's episode dedicated to Lexi Howard's play decided not to return to the show after she was forced to work a 16-hour day.

Ranielle Marie worked on the 'Euphoria' set for a few episodes during season two, but refused to return to the show due to the long hours, being fed ice-cold food, and having to film scenes in a "dusty room."

In a now-deleted TikTok video, according to the Daily Mail, Marie shared a screenshot of herself in the audience of the play right behind Nate and Cassie, played by Sydney Sweeney. She confessed to being "miserable" on set and the long hours left her feeling "numb."

"The play and the audience scenes actually took forever for them to film, like it took weeks for them to film just this episode, which is honestly crazy. There’s a lot of inconsistencies [in] background because of it, because obviously, people didn’t want to return. Like, I didn’t because I was miserable," Marie revealed.

The constant revelations about the questionable working conditions on the set of 'Euphoria' have only heightened after Barbie Ferreira, who plays Kat Hernadez, announced that she wouldn't be returning for season three.

Fans of the show immediately started theorizing that Ferreira's departure must have had something to do with her relationship with the show's creator Sam Levinson after rumors emerged during season two that Levinson and Ferreira had butted heads when it came to her character.

Wether Barbie Ferreira left the show or she was forced to leave by Sam Levinson, this proves that the state of Euphoria isn’t getting better and we’re better off jumping ship now



Even tho most of us won’t because Season 3’s going to be an entertaining disaster https://t.co/7MtqqwK5ZY — Bmurfette (@BrookeM33701561) August 24, 2022

It was alleged that Ferreira and Levinson engaged in a heated argument because Levinson axed much of her character's storyline for season two.

However, during an interview with Insider, Ferreira seemingly shut down the rumors that she had been feuding with Levinson.

"What’s interesting about this season is there are so many more eyes on it that even the news cycle has been so interesting to see,” Ferreira said. “I’ve seen so many different things and a lot of it is untrue, and some of it's kind of like mundane little things.”

